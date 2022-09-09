Mahua Moitra, Lok Sabha MP of Trinamool Congress, is said to have received a serious warning from the party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. According to reports, Mamata Banerjee asked her to exercise restraint when it comes to party organization matters outside of her own constituency.

The event took place on Thursday during a booth-level party workers’ gathering in Kolkata. The two appeared to be reviewing the party’s position in Moitra’s home region of Nadia. Nadia district houses assembly constituency Karimpur where Mahua Moitra had earlier won as an MLA in 2016. Currently, she is MP from the Lok Sabha constituency Krishnanagar where she secured a victory in the 2019 general elections.

#WestBengal CM Mamata Banerjee has reportedly given a stern message to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and asked her to maintain a tone of caution regarding the party’s organisational affairs beyond her own constituency.https://t.co/zVByrrS0vV — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) September 9, 2022

In the booth-level workers’ meeting, Mamata Banerjee was heard saying, “Karimpur is no longer Mahua’s jurisdiction. It is under Abu Taher. He will look after it.” After saying this, Mamata Banerjee told Mahua Moitra, “You look after your Lok Sabha seat and (stick to) that area.”

Banerjee’s criticism of Moitra’s remarks is not new. Earlier she was seen reprimanding Mahua Moitra while she sat in the conference and silently nodded in a video that surfaced in December of last year of an internal administrative meeting. Mamata Banerjee had told Mahua Moitra, “Mahua, let me give you a clear message here. I do not believe in the politics of putting up a show on YouTube, paper, digital, etc.”

Mahua Moitra, who is known for being outspoken and unafraid to speak her thoughts, has frequently become embroiled in disputes with her own party leader. She also received harsh criticism from TMC for saying that the goddess shown in the movie Kaali’s poster was a “meat-eating, alcohol-accepting” deity, which put TMC in an unpleasant situation.