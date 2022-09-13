Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Mass shooting in Bihar: 1 killed, 11 injured after bike-borne assailants opened fire at multiple locations in Begusarai

As per reports, the attackers fired bullets while speeding along on their bike from NH 31 near Barauni thermal power station to Bachhwara on NH 28.

OpIndia Staff
Begusarai
Begusarai mass shooting (Image Source: ET)
15

A gruesome incident of mass shooting is reported from Bihar’s Begusarai after two bike-borne assailants opened indiscriminate firing at pedestrians along NH 31 and NH 28, leaving at least one killed and eleven others injured. 

As per reports, the attackers fired bullets while speeding along on their bike from NH 31 near Barauni thermal power station to Bachhwara on NH 28.

Begusarai superintendent of police Yogendra Kumar revealed mass shootings took place at four different places in the town. 

“Barricades have been put across the district. Two persons have been spotted on the bike in the CCTV footage from the Bachhwara area. Police are trying to identify them,” he said.

According to the initial reports, two people were shot at Malhipur in the district, three at Barauni Thermal Chowk, two in Barauni, two in Teghra, and two others in Bachhwara. A few of the injured were identified as Amarjeet Kumar, Gautam Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Vishal Kumar, and Deepak Kumar.

The victims were rushed to Begusarai Sadar hospital on Tuesday evening.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

