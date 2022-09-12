Several recent reports have shown that demography is changing rapidly along India’s border with Nepal. The number of mosques and madarsas is constantly increasing. From August 20 to 27, 2022, an OpIndia team visited several areas in Nepal bordering India to observe the ground situation. What follows here is the seventh episode of the series of reports documenting the facts noticed by the OpIndia team.

The Dang district in Nepal falls in the Lumbini state. We entered Dang from the Jarwa border in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. On the Shravasti road, there is a base camp of the paramilitary SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) patrolling the Nepal border. This border is situated in dense forests. First and foremost, we gathered information regarding this district’s urban areas.

The very first thing one can see on entering the village is a Mosque

We observed a sugar factory from a distance as we neared Bhagwati Ganj village in Balrampur town along the Gonda road. The first thing we noticed when we entered the area was a mosque on the road itself. Neeraj Tiwari, a local resident of the same neighbourhood, told us that numerous sections in the town are Muslim-dominated, with the Balua Mohalla being the most well-known. It is worth noting that in September 2020, a bomb exploded at the house of a man named Akram in the Balua neighbourhood, resulting in huge destruction of life and property.

Mosque visible as one enters the village

We had only walked 500 metres in Balrampur’s Bhagwati Ganj village when we observed another mosque on the side of the road. The police outpost Bhagwati Ganj is not far from this mosque. From here, there was a road leading to Shri Dutt Ganj Bazar.

The second mosque at a distance of barely 500 metres

Illegal encroachment on Balarampur’s Hanuman Garhi temple

The OpIndia team arrived at the Hanuman Garhi temple, which is located in the heart of Balrampur. Mahendra Das Ji Maharaj, the successor of Ayodhya’s revered saint Kamalnayan Das Ji Maharaj, is the Mahant of this temple. This temple is linked directly to Choti Chawani, a revered structure in Ayodhya.

When we spoke with the manager here, Naresh Singh, he told us that there was formerly illegal Muslim encroachment on the premises of this temple, which is still present but much less than before. Naresh Singh further stated that two shops adjacent to the temple are still owned by Muslims and that a legal case against them is still ongoing in court. One is called Badruddin, and the other is called Cashew Hotel.

Balarampur’s Hanuman Garhi temple

Bones thrown inside the Hanuman Mandir

Pawan Shukla, a social worker from Balrampur, informed us that once the Yogi Adityanath assumed office, his government and the temple mahant worked together to restore many illegally encroached lands in the main city. He recalled how a former MP Munnan Khan had opened an eatery named Ajmeri Hotel beside Hanuman Mandir’s main gate and afterwards had his office built there.

Pawan Shukla added that Munnan Khan use to get non-veg food cooked in his restaurant and then throw the remaining bones inside the Hanuman Mandir. According to Pawan Shukla, a lot has changed now.

This particular area of the temple is said to have still illegally encroached

Mahants of the temple seek security from Yogi Adityanath’s government

Mahant Mahendra Das Ji of Hanuman Garhi temple has written to the government several times requesting additional security for himself.

Meanwhile, as we went closer to the temple, we saw two home guards stationed at the temple’s main gate. Within a one-kilometre radius of the temple, there are around a half-dozen mosques and madrasas.

There is also a Dharamshala of the Hanuman Garhi temple on the other side of the temple. According to the temple’s manager, Naresh Singh, a portion of Dharamsala was formerly occupied by Muslims and the temple authorities had to wage a lengthy court battle to get it back from them.

Mazar in the shape of Karbala constructed in Jharkhand temple pond

As we drove from Veer Vinay Chauraha Balrampur toward the SSB Camp, we crossed the railway line. There we spotted a temple named Jharkhandi Temple just next to the main road. There is a big pond just adjacent to this temple, which the local people called Jharkhandi Sarovar.

The Jharkhandi temple was packed with worshippers. The main deity revered here is Mahadev Shiva. However, some green flags were seen fluttering near Jharkhandi Sarovar.

Green flags were spotted near the Jharkhandi Sarovar

Local social worker Pawan Shukla told OpIndia that although this place is listed in official documents as Jharkhandi Sarovar, it has been turned into a Karbala. Every year, according to Pawan Shukla, new Tazias are interred in this water body. Shukla said even he is unaware as to who did this and why. Omkar Tiwari, a Balrampur resident, claimed that some individuals continued to maintain their supremacy despite the administration’s efforts.

Mosques found along other routes as well

The Jharkhandi Mandir is located just a short distance from the railway station. While travelling, we saw numerous Muslim-owned establishments, mosques, auto mechanics, etc. on Tulsipur Road in UP’s Balrampur city. Even within a radius of 2 km from the SSB camp, we could see the minarets of about half a dozen mosques.

A creeping Islamisation of Nepal and its border areas appears to be underway, with Islamists steadily establishing their foothold in distant villages, including those on the Indian border. In the first four parts of this series, OpIndia documented the demography change ongoing in Nepal, as well as the worrying surge in the number of mosques and madarsas in the Himalayan nation’s border villages. Additionally, we also spoke about the rising incidences of love jihad in Nepal, as well as its Delhi connection and smuggling and various other notorious activities that are threatening India’s border with Nepal.

