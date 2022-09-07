National Investigation Agency has declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakhs for any information on fugitive terrorist Harpreet Singh. The NIA issued a press release on 7th August 2022 announcing the bounty on Harpreet Singh, who is wanted by the agency in a case related to a conspiracy hatched by the International Sikh Youth Federation for causing a blast in the Ludhiana Court complex in 2021. He is currently in Malaysia.

NIA declares cash reward of Rs 10 lakhs against fugitive terrorist Harpreet Singh



On 23rd December 2021, an explosion took place inside the court complex in Ludhiana, Punjab. Two persons lost their lives in this blast. The explosion in the district court resulted in up to six injuries. Gagandeep Singh, a former police chief constable, was killed while activating the explosives in the court’s restroom. The investigation of the case was handed over to the NIA.

The National Investigation Agency said in its statement, “Harpreet Singh aka Happy Malaysia is wanted by the National Investigation Agency in connection with a case related to the conspiracy hatched by International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) for causing a blast in Ludhiana court complex on 23/12/2021. Harpreet Singh aka Happy Malaysia is presently residing in Malaysia and is associated with the ISYF.”

The investigation agency provided phone numbers and email addresses along with a request for any information on the fugitive accused. The NIA published the landline phone numbers of its Delhi and Chandigarh offices, as well as WhatsApp numbers and email addresses, in order to communicate case-related information. The agency said that any information regarding Harpreet Singh can be sent to given phone numbers and email addresses.

The Special Task Force of the Punjab police apprehended Dilbagh Singh, the primary suspect, and his three other aides in Amritsar. According to the STF, three IEDs were transported from Pakistan through drones, one of which was used in the Ludhiana incident.

Earlier in April 2022, NIA had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information regarding the blast. That reward for general information regarding individuals involved in the terror attack, and had not named anyone specifically.