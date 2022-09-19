Monday, September 19, 2022
Updated:

Pakistani passenger creates ruckus on Dubai-bound flight, tries breaking the plane’s window mid-air: Watch

The Pakistani man started stripping, punching, and kicking the seats soon after the flight took off. He then kicked a window pane while the aircraft was mid-air, causing panic among the passengers and flight crew alike. He was later deported back to Pakistan from Dubai.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani flight window
A Pakistani man throws tantrums on flight, tries to damage window pane
23

In a shocking incident, a Pakistani passenger onboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Peshawar to Dubai created a ruckus inside the plane and tried to break the plane’s window, a video of which has gone viral on the internet.

According to the reports, the man started throwing tantrums as soon as the flight boarded and asked the cabin crew to get him off the aircraft. He then started stripping, punching, and kicking the seats and also kicked a window pane while the aircraft was mid-air, causing panic among the passengers and flight crew alike.

In the video shared above, one of the cabin crew members tries to calm the man down. However, the man loses his cool, jumps over the seats and kicks the adjoining window pane.

In another video of the incident, the passenger removed his belongings, lied down on the aisle blocking the passage and started giving Azaan (Islamic call to public prayer) inside the plane.

The video of the man’s erratic behaviour, seemingly shot by one of the co-passengers, had instantly gone viral after it was shared on social media.

According to a report published in Dawn, with much effort, the crew restrained the passenger and tied his hands and feet as per aviation procedures.

Upon arrival in Dubai, the cabin crew took the passenger through security and informed the PIA management about the incident. The PIA immediately sent a two-member team from Islamabad to bring him back to Pakistan. Later the local authorities informed the PIA management who immediately sent a two-member team from Islamabad to bring the passenger back.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

