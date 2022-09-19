In a shocking incident, a Pakistani passenger onboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Peshawar to Dubai created a ruckus inside the plane and tried to break the plane’s window, a video of which has gone viral on the internet.

According to the reports, the man started throwing tantrums as soon as the flight boarded and asked the cabin crew to get him off the aircraft. He then started stripping, punching, and kicking the seats and also kicked a window pane while the aircraft was mid-air, causing panic among the passengers and flight crew alike.

Passenger tries to break a cabin window of a #Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 bound from #Peshawar to #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/JNy6XjEAMS — Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) September 19, 2022

In the video shared above, one of the cabin crew members tries to calm the man down. However, the man loses his cool, jumps over the seats and kicks the adjoining window pane.

In another video of the incident, the passenger removed his belongings, lied down on the aisle blocking the passage and started giving Azaan (Islamic call to public prayer) inside the plane.

#Video A passenger created extreme trouble on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Peshawar-Dubai PK-283 flight as he suddenly started punching seats and kicking the aircraft’s window. pic.twitter.com/bUZ0ZTVNxw — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) September 19, 2022

The video of the man’s erratic behaviour, seemingly shot by one of the co-passengers, had instantly gone viral after it was shared on social media.

According to a report published in Dawn, with much effort, the crew restrained the passenger and tied his hands and feet as per aviation procedures.

Upon arrival in Dubai, the cabin crew took the passenger through security and informed the PIA management about the incident. The PIA immediately sent a two-member team from Islamabad to bring him back to Pakistan.