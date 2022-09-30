On Thursday (September 29), Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa courted controversy after inaugurating a newly renovated Chakala cricket ground in Rawalpindi.

In a statement, the media wing of the Pakistan army (ISPR) said, “The cricket ground was upgraded to provide state-of-the-art sports facility to cricket fans, especially to the youth of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.”

It further added, “The ground will be available to students and cricket clubs of the twin cities to promote the game of cricket and provide a healthy sports environment.” General Bajwa also applauded the Rawalpindi Corps’ effort in the renovation of the old cricket ground.

While the inauguration of sporting arenas and stadiums is done by government officials and sports authorities, the sight of the Pakistan Army chief overtaking the role left several Pakistanis shocked. Facebook users in Pakistan were angry at the Chief of Army Staff for clearly overstepping his role.

“Another milestone for our respected Chief, after PM, FM, now the Minister of Sports as well. We the general masses will never forget your services after your retirement but don’t go to Belgium after retirement. Keep the good job,” said Waqazz Ahmad.

“O Thank God now our Chief have Cricket ground to Play his game and crush his opponents in the stadium….. maybe now he will stop playing with Nation,” wrote Rasheed in a sarcastic tone.

Screengrab of the Facebook comments

Another Pakistani Facebook user, Wakar Baksh, lamented how the country’s army is incapable of resolving internal security issues but keen on poking its nose into every other issue.

“Which new player will be prepared in this lumber one ground who will be the Prime Minister of Pakistan? Earlier Imran Khan Niazi was prepared very well but he proved to be extremely incompetent…” said Shafait Ur Rehman.

Screengrab of the Facebook comments

Several Pakistani netizens pointed out that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may lose its Chief Selector soon. “Now the cricket team chief selectors job is also in danger!” wrote one Aaqib Khan.

One Qazi Fahad asked, “Why do we have a sports minister if this is all to be done from their end?”

Screengrab of the Facebook comments

“MashAllah cricket, movies, songs, drama serials, housing, construction, banking, transport, hospitals, and schools such great performance in all fields and yet PM house gets bugged with hundreds of hours worth of sensitive audio conversations leaked,” wrote one Sarki Atta Shaan.

Pakistani user Umair Murtaza remarked, “Diversifying the empire even further with a new cricket venture…Fauji Cricket Company Limited (FCCL).”

Screengrab of the Facebook comments

Pakistanis slam their Air Force for wasting money on Independence Day songs

On August 14 this year, the Pakistani Air Force drew the ire of the citizens for releasing a brand new song on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day (also called Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in India).

The 4-minute long song was based on the theme of the cash-strapped country’s Diamond Jubilee of Independence. In a statement, PAF said, ” (The song is) a tribute to the courage and bravery of the soldiers of the Pakistan Air Force who created stories of bravery in air battles with the enemy and raised the prestige of the country.”

However, Pakistanis were not impressed with the theatrics of the PAF. They slammed the country’s Air Force over misplaced priorities at a time when the people are faced with economic distress.

While anticipating the reaction of the ordinary citizens, the official Youtube channel of the Pakistan Air Force turned off the comment section. However, this did not stop Pakistanis from venting their anger on social media posts about the new song of the PAF.