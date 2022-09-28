On September 28, the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India banned the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). One of the reasons that led to the ban of PFI and its sister organisations was the plan to create a civil-war-like situation in India.

As per reports, during one of the raids conducted on PFI leaders and members, the Enforcement Directorate recovered a diary from OAM Salam’s close associate M Mohammed Ismail. OAM Salam is the chief of PFI.

In the diary, there was a detailed plot of PFI and Salam to create a civil war-like situation in India. Not to forget, in June 2022, the investigation agencies revealed that PFI had held a ‘Civil War’ meeting on November 10, 2020. This was when there was unrest in India because of the anti-CAA/NRC protests and farmer protests brewing in the country, especially in North India.

At that time, on page 15 of the Civil War diary recovered from PFI, it was reportedly mentioned that the ‘nation may witness severe civil war-like NRC, CAA’. The organisation had urged the members to increase the strength of the organisation and “fight in the course”. It also asked for “strong suggestions to implement” the chaos.

Sufi Islamic Board had urged PFI to prepare for Civil War

In April 2022, the Sufi Islamic Board took on Twitter and urged the organisation to reorganise itself to become a “revolutionary army” to gain strength in order to win the “upcoming civil war”. The letter was clearly reeking anti-government, anti-India, and anti-Hindu sentiments, the Islamist organization also said that already the “Sufi Islamic board (Shaukat Ali) has criticized Popular Front of India for radicalizing the Muslims. No, it is the fascist BJP / RSS Hindutva Brahmin supremacist policies that are alienating the Muslims and if groups like the Sufi Islamic board do not fall in line behind the project to protect the Muslims of India from prosecution and potential genocide they should be dismissed as munafiq (hypocrites)/ Kafir (non Muslims) which the treacherous Shaukat Ali (Advisor, International Affairs, Sufi Islamic Board) has clearly shown to be”.

Nationwide raids on PFI and MHA’s notification to ban the organisation

There have been multiple raids at over 100 locations across the country at locations linked to PFI leaders and members. Incriminating material including bomb-making manuals, weapons, cash and other material was recovered during raids. Over 100 members of PFI were detained or arrested including its chief OMA Salam.

Following the raids, MHA banned the organisation on September 27 through gazetted notificiation citing reasons including money laundering and involvement in terrorist activities. MHA also mentioned that PFI was involved in creating unrest and murdered of several individuals of non-Muslim communities especially those linked to Hindu outfits like RSS.