Punjab: 2 Sikh groups fight over post of president in Gurudwara in Faridkot

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Punjab: Two Sikh groups fight over the post of presidency in a Gurudwara in Faridkot, caught on video

A heated argument evolved into a brawl during talks for the election of the head, when there was a conflict between the existing Gurdwara Sahib committee and the members of the prior committee. Accor

Screengrab from the viral video.
Violence erupted in a Gurudwara in Faridkot, Punjab, after two groups clashed with each other for the post of the presidency of the management of Gurudwara. Reportedly, the fight broke out in the German colony’s Gurudwara Sahib in Faridkot. Both sides engaged in a fight and attacked each other with swords.

Sikhs made up both sides of the conflict, and they all engaged in violent combat, snatching each other’s turbans and even pulling decorative swords. While several ladies and children were present in the Gurudwara, both sides were abusing one another. A visitor woman has been reportedly injured in the incident.

According to sources, a heated argument evolved into a brawl during talks for the election of the head, when there was a conflict between the existing Gurdwara Sahib committee and the members of the prior committee. According to police, an FIR has been filed in the case against nine persons, and three have been apprehended thus far.

