Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Updated:

Punjab: Lovely Professional University student dies by suicide, students protest

First year student identified as Agni S Dilip died by suicide on Lovely Professional University campus. A suicide note is found from him where he said he took this step for personal reasons.

OpIndia Staff
Student allegedly committed suicide at Lovely Professional University Punjab
First-year student allegedly commited suicide at Lovely Professional University in Punjab, students came out to protest (Image: ANI)
11

On the night of September 20 massive protest broke out at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, Punjab, after a first-year student identified as Agni S Dilip allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Designing from the University. As per the Police, a suicide note was recovered from his hostel room in which he had cited personal reasons behind his action.

In a statement, DSP Phagwara Jaspreet Singh said, “We received information at around 5:30 pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. We reached the spot and sealed the room. Upon investigation, we recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons. The family of the deceased has been informed. Further investigation is underway.”

Phagwara SDM Lal Vishwas Bains said, “I urge the students not to fall for any rumors on social media. I also request everyone not forward any rumours. This is an unfortunate incident. We must act responsibly.”

Mukhtiar Rai, Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, said, “We have managed the situation after some time as students were sent to their rooms. We also informed the deceased’s parents, and they were expected to reach today, and we shall proceed further according to their statement.”

Lovely Professional University also issued a statement. It read, “The unfortunate incident saddens LPU fraternity. The initial investigation by the Police and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The University is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family. Heavy deployment of Police has been made on the university campus as officials are not ruling out the possibility of further protests. Meanwhile, the University, in its statement, said, “Initial investigation and all contents of the suicide note points towards personal issues of the deceased. University is providing full support to the authorities for further probe.”

The incident in LPU happened at a time when another university in Punjab was in the headlines over the alleged MMS leak case. Three persons, including a female student of Chandigarh University in Mohali, were arrested by the Police earlier this week for allegedly sending nude videos of fellow female hostel mates to a person in Shimla. The probe in that matter is underway, and the three accused were sent to Police custody for seven days.

