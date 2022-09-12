A video of a young woman from Amritsar, who is visibly under the influence of drugs and struggles to move, has gone viral on social media. The reports suggest she allegedly ‘injected herself with smack’. The Punjab Police has initiated a probe in the matter. The video is believed to be from the Maqboolpura locality of the Amritsar East constituency.

This painful video is from Maqboolpura in #Amritsar, Due to drug overdose The girl is unable to stand on her feet properly. Maqboolpura is known as the village of widows and orphans as most of the people have died due to drugs. pic.twitter.com/HM0aqXjvKe — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 11, 2022

In the video, the young woman dressed in a red suit and wearing chooda was almost in a state of unconsciousness as she stood in the middle of the road unable to move. She was trying to walk but she was under such a strong influence of the drugs that she could not take even a single step.

The man recording the video talked about the sad state of the region that has been plagued by cases of drug abuse. The man was heard saying that the condition of the woman was because of the smack that she injected herself with.

Following the video that went viral on social media, the Police initiated a search operation in the area. As per reports, three people were detained by the Police, and drugs were recovered from them. A case has been filed under appropriate sections by the Police.

Police commissioner Arun Pal Singh said in a statement that the government of Punjab is trying to tackle the drug problem in the state. He added that the person who shot the video should have informed the Police about the incident instead of uploading the video on social media.

He urged people and the media to inform the Police department about such cases or any other crime. He further added that the Police have registered 483 cases under NTPC Act and arrested 650 people since April 1. Commissioner Singh said without the support of the Public it is not possible to eradicate drug abuse from the state.

One more video was uploaded on social media by journalist Nikhil Choudhary in which a woman said she has been taking drugs for 10-11 years. She further added she visited Maqboolpura as drugs are easily available in the area.

Another viral video from #Maqboolpura, According to the girl she has been taking drugs from 10-11 years and comes to Maqboolpura because drugs are easily available here. #Amritsar #Punjab pic.twitter.com/slrvcCFsgm — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 12, 2022

In recent times, there have been several cases of drug abuse in the region. The Police launched several de-addiction drives in the area to change the situation.