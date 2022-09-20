Financial fraud accused Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub on Tuesday mocked a Hindu man who was being shamed by a seemingly vegan ‘activist’ in London for consuming cow’s milk, especially because his religious beliefs consider cow holy.

This just cracked me up https://t.co/VRvcu2hojo — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 20, 2022

In the clip, a white man, who appears to be some sort of vegan ‘activist’ is asking an Indian man if he is a Hindu and if he worships cows. He then mentions how in the dairy industry in the UK, calves are separated from the cows for the milk and how cows are also slaughtered for beef. He then shames the Hindu man that as a Hindu man when he goes to a supermarket to buy dairy, he is financing these ‘horrible things’ which are happening to the cows the Hindu man worships as holy.

The Hindu man then argues that milk is source of calcium, to which the white man gives plant-based ‘milk’ options. The Hindu man says that while he consumes eggs too, he does his bit for animals by not consuming meat. When needled further by the ‘activist’, the Hindu man says that if there is an option of ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence/cruelty) based milk, he would opt for it, but refused to opt for plant-based ‘milk’. The ‘activist’ then further mocks the Hindu man by asking if there are magical properties in milk which he is unaware of since he himself is ‘vegan’ and does not seem to be missing out on anything.

To that, the Hindu man, very politely, pointed out that it is a personal preference of his. However, after nagging further, the clip ends with the ‘activist’ reiterating how the Hindu man worships cows but still ‘harms’ them.

This exchange, apparently, ‘cracked up’ Rana Ayyub.

To put things in perspective, beef and cow jibes are often used by Islamists in India and around to mock Hindus and as a political tool because they worship the cows. Islamists including terrorists have often used the ‘gaumutra’ and ‘cow’ jibe to mock Hindus and even before carrying out terror attacks in India. That Ayyub finds a white man heckling a Hindu man specifically for his religion and his considering cow holy certainly says a lot about her.