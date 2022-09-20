Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomeMediaFinancial fraud accused WaPo columnist mocks a Hindu man being shamed for consuming milk...
Editor's picksMedia
Updated:

Financial fraud accused WaPo columnist mocks a Hindu man being shamed for consuming milk by a vegan ‘activist’

To put things in perspective, beef and cow jibes are often used by Islamists in India and around to mock Hindus and as a political tool because they worship the cows.

OpIndia Staff
Financial fraud accused Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub
19

Financial fraud accused Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub on Tuesday mocked a Hindu man who was being shamed by a seemingly vegan ‘activist’ in London for consuming cow’s milk, especially because his religious beliefs consider cow holy.

In the clip, a white man, who appears to be some sort of vegan ‘activist’ is asking an Indian man if he is a Hindu and if he worships cows. He then mentions how in the dairy industry in the UK, calves are separated from the cows for the milk and how cows are also slaughtered for beef. He then shames the Hindu man that as a Hindu man when he goes to a supermarket to buy dairy, he is financing these ‘horrible things’ which are happening to the cows the Hindu man worships as holy.

The Hindu man then argues that milk is source of calcium, to which the white man gives plant-based ‘milk’ options. The Hindu man says that while he consumes eggs too, he does his bit for animals by not consuming meat. When needled further by the ‘activist’, the Hindu man says that if there is an option of ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence/cruelty) based milk, he would opt for it, but refused to opt for plant-based ‘milk’. The ‘activist’ then further mocks the Hindu man by asking if there are magical properties in milk which he is unaware of since he himself is ‘vegan’ and does not seem to be missing out on anything.

To that, the Hindu man, very politely, pointed out that it is a personal preference of his. However, after nagging further, the clip ends with the ‘activist’ reiterating how the Hindu man worships cows but still ‘harms’ them.

This exchange, apparently, ‘cracked up’ Rana Ayyub.

To put things in perspective, beef and cow jibes are often used by Islamists in India and around to mock Hindus and as a political tool because they worship the cows. Islamists including terrorists have often used the ‘gaumutra’ and ‘cow’ jibe to mock Hindus and even before carrying out terror attacks in India. That Ayyub finds a white man heckling a Hindu man specifically for his religion and his considering cow holy certainly says a lot about her.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsrana ayyub, rana ayyub financial fraud
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threat to Organiser journalist: Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair provides cover fire to Islamists murdering in the name of blasphemy

Amit Kelkar -
Even as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogans symbolise the threat posed by Islamists, Mohammed Zubair has sought to downplay them.
News Reports

RSS worker Sreenivasan’s murder in Kerala: PFI leader Aboobaker arrested, 26 others nabbed so far

OpIndia Staff -
In December last year, the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (the political wing of the PFI) murdered BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. The perpetrators broke into Sreenivasan’s house in the wee hours on December 19 and hacked him to death.

DPS MMS Scandal: India’s first MMS scandal where a video of 2 students was sold online

‘Hijab distinguishes Muslim women from others so molesters can spare them’: Lawyer for hijabs in school had cited Quranic verse, old tweet surfaces

Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board now claims historic Chandrashekhar Azad park in Prayagraj: Report

Rahul Gandhi ropes in a minor girl in hijab in his ‘Bharat Jodo’ container yatra amid intensifying global protests against the veil

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,112FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com