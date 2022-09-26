The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) Monday revealed that the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and several top BJP leaders were the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) targets.

As per reports, the Popular Front of India (PFI) was planning to attack the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, their leaders and many of the top politicians of the BJP.

Reportedly, the members of PFI had plans to collect information about the movement of RSS leaders during the annual Dussehra event organised by the Hindu outfit. The revelation comes just a week after NIA, CRPF and the state ATS raided people associated with PFI in 10 states and arrested hundreds of people.

PFI has taken recourse to deploy suicide killers against RSS, BJP leaders, and NIA officials, intelligence note reveals

An exclusive report published by CNN News 18 which has accessed an intelligence note said the Popular Front of India (PFI) has pressed into action to target government agencies, BJP, and RSS leaders and their organisations after the anti-terror raids last week.

“The PFI is planning a serious and sinister way to disturb public peace and tranquillity. They are “upset” after their senior leaders, E Abubucker, EM Abdur Rahiman, and others were detained in Tihar prison in New Delhi,” the note said.

The note further read that PFI, after having been caught unawares over the raids, has taken recourse to depute ‘bayathees’, an Arabic term that means ‘agents of death’ or ‘fidayeen’, who pledge their allegiance to their Amir (chief) either to kill or get killed.

The bayathees are asked to target the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), police and other government officials, who the organisation perceives to be working against their interests. They have also been instructed to attack Hindu outfits and leaders to communalise the situation and stoke hatred among people.

Popular Front of India spreading its tentacles in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, on the other hand, security agencies in Uttar Pradesh have revealed that PFI is spreading its presence in the state. It has also started a special scheme to increase the number of members. According to agencies, PFI has offered cash incentives to people to convert Hindu girls to Islam. Apart from this, the organisation has also promised to provide employment, money and housing to the converts.

According to security agencies, PFI members had set up a training camp in Kakori, Kursi village on the Lucknow-Barabanki border. Where people were informed about love jihad, and how to convert vulnerable girls to Islam. Along with this, those who converted were told about the reward schemes that awaited them after their conversion. Umar Gautam, who was arrested in Lucknow recently, was one of the members actively involved in converting people. He was also an active member of SDPI as well as the Vice President of Hal-Haram Academy.

NIA raids PFI offices and houses across 10 states, 106 members, including top leaders arrested

NIA had on Thursday last week conducted raids across 10 states, including Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana and arrested 106 PFI activists for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The agency arrested 106 cadres, including top leaders of the organization. The maximum number of arrests was made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

As per reports, the raids were conducted by joint teams of NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and respective State Police, and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs was monitoring the action against the organization.