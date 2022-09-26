Monday, September 26, 2022
Russia school shooting: At least 6 killed, including children, and 20 injured as gunman fires in school before killing himself

The incident took place reportedly at school number 88 in the central Russian city of Izhevsk, which has close to 1,000 pupils and around 80 teachers.

OpIndia Staff
Russian troops cordon off area after school shooting
A gunman opened fire in a school in the central Russian city of Izhevsk, killing at least At least six people and injuring 20 before killing himself, the interior ministry said Monday.

Victims of the attack include children and a security guard at the school, media reports from Russia said. 

The incident took place reportedly at school number 88, which has close to 1,000 pupils and around 80 teachers.

The school was evacuated and the area around it has been cordoned off. The Governor of the Udmurtia region confirmed that the gunman shot himself dead.

The authorities revealed that after randomly firing at the pupils, the gunman killed himself. They are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing. 

The videos posted by the Russian media outlets show gory visuals of blood splattered on the floor and a bullet hole in a window, with children crouching down underneath desks. 

Meanwhile, some reports say the death toll has risen to nine, with 8 children and a security guard among the victims.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia, about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow. 

