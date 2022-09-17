Jamia Millia Islamia University has banned the entry of anti-Hindu Delhi riots accused Safoora Zargar on its campus. This decision has been taken after Safoora Zargar and other students created a ruckus on the university campus earlier this month over the cancellation of Zargar’s admission. Several provocative slogans like ‘RSS Ki Kabr Khudegi, Jamia Ki Dharti Par’ and ‘ABVP Ki Kabr Khudegi Jamia Ki Dharti Par’ were raised during these protests in Zargar’s support.

Announcing the decision, the office of the Chief Proctor at Jamia Millia said, “It has been observed that Ms. Safoora Zargar (ex-student) has been involved in organizing agitations, protests, and marches on the campus against the irrelevant and objectionable issues to disturb the peaceful academic environment with few students who are mostly outsiders. She is instigating innocent students of the University and trying to use the University platform for her malafide political agenda along with some other students. Further, she is hampering the normal functioning of the institution.”

The notice further added, “In view of the above, the Competent Authority, for maintaining a peaceful academic environment across the Campus, has approved Campus Ban on ex-student Ms. Safoora Zargar with immediate effect.”

Earlier, the sociology department at Jamia Millia Islamia cancelled the admission of Delhi riots accused Safoora Zargar. Zargar was in the Department of Sociology’s interdisciplinary MPhil/PhD program. Jamia Millia Islamia in a statement said, “Her progress report by the supervisor was unsatisfactory. The scholar did not apply for an extension as a woman scholar before the expiry of the stipulated maximum period.”

“The scholar did not submit her M.Phil dissertation within the maximum stipulated time of 5 semesters plus one additional semester of COVID extension (6th Semester) that was also given to her, which ended on 6th February 2022,” the statement further added.

Safoora Zargar was booked under UAPA following the anti-Hindu Delhi riots

Safoora Zargar was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for her alleged role in the conspiracy that led to the Delhi Riots in February 2020. She was arrested in April 2020. The Delhi Police had claimed that she was part of the conspiracy to “destroy, destabilize and disintegrate the Government of India in order to compel to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the alleged National Register of Citizens.”

The Delhi High Court granted bail to Safoora Zargar in the Delhi Riots case in June 2020 on humanitarian grounds. After the Central Government said that it had no objections to her release, bail was granted. A regular bail was granted to Safoora Zargar after furnishing a bond of Rs. 10,000 on the condition that she will not leave the territory of Delhi without the permission of the Court and will not hamper the investigation.