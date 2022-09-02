On 2nd September 2022, Priyank Kanoongo, Chairman of NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) said that the NCPCR team was not given access to the school where the incident of sexual assault on a minor child studying in 3rd standard by a 10th class student took place.

Priyank Kanoongo said, “We sent a team to school, but were not given access, had to call the police. We wanted to speak with the counsellor & district child protection officer. The most imp process of counselling was never done. DCP did not show up, DC did not come.”

He further said, “Victim’s family says school tried to dismiss the matter, did not report to police. School teachers are not sensitized, are untrained, and are not aware of POCSO. The victim child is in trauma, unable to study for the past 8 days, should be compensated.”

In a disturbing incident, a student studying in Class 3 was sodomised by another student in Class 10 at a Delhi government school in the Madhu Vihar locality of Mandawali in East Delhi.

The father of the victim said, “The incident occurred on the school’s premises. My son complained to the School teacher about it, after which the incident was investigated and I was summoned.”