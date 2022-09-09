The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested a person named Ashish Mulayam for blocking the way of CM Yogi Adityanath in Jaunpur. Mulayam who calls himself a Samajwadi Party student leader, pushed himself in front of CM’s car while he was on his way to Purvanchal University and showcased black clothes. He registered his protest against the CM and also raised slogans in favor of SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.

According to the reports, CM Yogi Adityanath had gone to visit Umnath Singh Medical College located in Jaunpur. While he left the college after the survey, Ashish appeared in front of his car and shouted, “Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad”. The Police deployed at the spot took cognizance of the incident and arrested Mulayam.

CM Yogi Adityanath later also visited Purvanchal University and addressed the attendees. “The BJP govt is working sincerely towards the development of the state. Earlier there was huge corruption ongoing in the state. The previous governments had corruption in their genes. Uttar Pradesh today is also a riot-free state”, he said slamming the previous state governments led by Samajwadi Party.

The CM also added that properties of those found engaged in corruption would be attached and would be used for the development of the poor people of the state. “Before 2017, people used to cheat in the name of state development. Today there is no place for criminals in UP. Today, schemes worth Rs 258 crore are being inaugurated and the foundation stone of many projects is being laid. These projects are related to education, health, drinking water”, he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath in Jaunpur on Friday laid the foundation of 90 projects worth Rs 258 crore and inaugurated 26 other crucial projects. The student who protested against the CM and yelled, “Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad” has however been arrested by the Police.