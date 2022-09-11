On Saturday (September 10), a 38-year-old woman was arrested after she assaulted the security guard of her housing society over a delay in opening the gate. The incident took place at Cleo County in Noida Sector-121 in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused was identified as Sutapa Das. A teacher by profession, she got angry when the security guard of the high-rise society allegedly took time in opening the gate.

A visibly irked Sutapa verbally abused the victim, before slapping and assaulting him in full public glare. The incident was caught on CCTV, the footage of which has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, the accused could be seen approaching the victim (identified as Sachin Kumar) in a fit of rage and then slapping him multiple times. During the incident, his co-workers remained mute spectators and did not intervene.

A case was lodged against Sutapa Das by Phase 3 Noida police under Code of Criminal Procedure Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), following a complaint by Sachin Kumar.

While speaking about the case, Inspector (Media Cell/ Noida police) Pankaj Kumar stated, “The guard delayed the opening of the gate. Due to which the woman became furious. After which, she came out of the car and started abusive language and then slapped him a couple of times.” He added that the accused was arrested by the police.

UP Police arrest lawyer for abusing and assaulting a security guard

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh police took cognisance of a viral video in which a lady was seen abusing and hitting security personnel at a housing complex. The woman, identified as Bhaavya Roy, was arrested after a complaint was filed against her.

The police registered a case against Roy under sections 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. The woman was caught on camera physically assaulting and verbally abusing a security guard in what appeared to be a glaring example of class discrimination.

Talking about the incident, the guard who was assaulted said the woman started to abuse him by pulling the window down, and when he requested her not to abuse him as he has already opened the gate, she got offended, got out of the car, and started abusing him more. The guard also claimed that the woman had behaved like this earlier also.