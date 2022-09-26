Monday, September 26, 2022
Updated:

UK: Sikh girl who stood up against attack on Hindu temples in Leicester violence getting hounded and threatened

OpIndia Staff
UK: Sikh girl who stood up against attack on Hindu temples in Leicester violence hounded; here is her story
Screenshot shared by the victim.
Unidentified people on social media are harassing a Sikh girl in the United Kingdom for protesting against the attacks on Hindu temples by Islamist extremists in Leicester. According to a series of tweets shared by a Twitter user named ‘Duke of the Diaspora’, the girl is being threatened by unknown persons who are fully aware of all her personal information as well.

As per the Twitter user, he shared the information with the permission of the victim. In a conversation with the Twitter user, the victim shared that she got a message from an anonymous account on Instagram on September 21. The anonymous user threatened her saying that all the information about the girl was known to her. The victim revealed that she came to know that the user attended the same school she attends.

The victim further revealed that she continued to receive threats even though she did not say anything regarding Muslims or Islam. She even said that she opposed the attack by the rioters and that it was in opposition to Islam.

The Sikh girl further revealed that the people threatening her know everything about her, ranging from the length of her hair to that she is a Vegan. The users then kept threatening her saying that she attends a Muslim majority school and she should stay careful in expressing her views. She continued receiving threats and obscene pictures. No more details in the matter are known further except that the victim is receiving no help from the authorities.

Islamist attack on Hindus in Leicester

Violence erupted in Leicester city following the defeat of Pakistan by India in the Asia Cup match on August 28. According to reports, Muslims, primarily Pakistani Islamists, assaulted Hindus and their homes in the area. Several videos of the incident went viral a week after the incident.

The videos showed Hindus being assaulted in their cars while parked in their driveways, and Hindu families huddled in their houses, stunned, while massive groups wandered the street vandalising property. The majority of these incidents of violence and provocative religious sloganeering were reported in the city’s Belgrave region.

After hundreds of people crowded the streets in the city’s eastern section, violence erupted again on September 17 afternoon in Leicester. Police officers swarmed the streets, exercising disposal powers and encouraging peace as disturbance persisted on the streets following a protest by Hindus against the violence by Islamists. 

A Saffron flag atop a Hindu temple was also desecrated by a mob of Islamists in front of the police during the violence in Leicester. So far, a total of 47 people have been arrested in connection to the violence in Leicester that began last month.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

