As the horror of the rape and murder of two Dalit girls in Lakhimpur Kheri grips the nation, another such incident has occurred in Aligarh, where one Talib was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police for raping a 7-year-old Dalit girl in Aligarh. On Wednesday, a 7-year-old Dalit girl was raped in a village within the jurisdiction of the Chandaus police station.

The victim’s father stated that his daughter was playing near the home when the accused Talib, who lived in the neighbourhood approached and lured her away. The accused took the girl into the adjacent forest and raped her on the bank of the pond. People working in the forest hurried towards the accused after hearing the girl’s screams. Following that, the accused escaped the scene.

The police reached the spot immediately and promptly admitted the girl to the hospital. The perpetrator was also apprehended late at night after the victim’s relatives filed a complaint. The condition of the victim is reported to be critical.

Talib. (Image: Bhaskar)

Talib was presented in court on Thursday and was sent to judicial custody. On the other side, members of Hindu groups are meeting with officials trying to help the victim’s family.

The police have assured that the charge sheet against the accused would be brought to court as soon as possible so that the accused would face harsh punishment. The investigating officers have begun their investigation and collecting of evidence in connection with the case.

Notably, on Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested six people named Junaid, Sohail, Arif, Hafiz, Karimuddin, and Chhotu for sexually assaulting and brutally killing two Dalit girls in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday when two accused, Sohail and Junaid, pulled two Dalit girls, ages 15 and 17, into a sugarcane field and brutally raped them.

The girls were later murdered and hanged on a tree with their dupattas. The police added that after the three men murdered the girls, they called two more men, Karimuddin and Arif. Now the five men, in a bid to destroy evidence, hanged the girls.