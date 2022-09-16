Friday, September 16, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Homes of 7 accused jailed for assaulting a woman in Hamirpur forest...
CrimeGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Homes of 7 accused jailed for assaulting a woman in Hamirpur forest park bulldozed

On September 16, the Police and the Hamirpur administration executed the bulldozer action and razed the properties of the accused. Notably, all the eight accused in the case have been sent to jail after the legal proceedings.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Homes of 7 accused jailed for thrashing, assaulting a woman in Hamirpur forest park bulldozed
Hamirpur administration using bulldozer to raze properties of accused (Source- Aaj Tak)
59

On Friday, the Hamirpur administration and Police in the state of Uttar Pradesh bulldozed residential properties of seven accused who have been arrested for assaulting a girl in the city forest park. The administration stated that all the properties now razed to the ground were illegally built forcing the authorities to take appropriate action.

This is exactly a month after a video had gone viral over the internet featuring six men abusing and misbehaving with a woman in the city forest park. On August 16, six persons including Kanhaiya, Pritam and Mohammed Faisal thrashed a woman who had gone with her friend in the park. The six boys, residents of Hamirpur abused her and assaulted her for roaming around with her alleged boyfriend.

Bulldozer razing properties of the accused to ground (Source- Aaj Tak)

The accused also stripped her clothes in the public and recorded the horrible incident. The video was then deliberately made viral by them over social media. It is believed that the six accused also sexually assaulted the victim and blackmailed her for money. The Police then immediately took cognizance of the event and arrested six persons in the case.

They further investigated the case and arrested two more persons in the case. During the investigation, the Police found out that seven out of the eight accused were staying in illegal residential properties. The administration stated that seven accused had illegally encroached on public areas and had built properties for residence.

Hamirpur administration workers at job (Image source- Aaj Tak)

On September 16, the Police and the Hamirpur administration executed the bulldozer action and razed the properties of the accused. Notably, all the eight accused in the case have been sent to jail after the legal proceedings. Reports mention that other than eight, there are accused who have been booked in the FIR registered in the case. They are absconding at present. The police are investigating the case further to search for the absconding accused.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

BBC blames ‘Hindu hierarchy’ for rape and murder of Dalit sisters, forgets to mention that the arrested accused were Arif, Sohail, and Junaid among...

Pallav -

As Arvind Kejriwal says he does not understand what Delhi liquor scam is about, here is an explainer to help him understand what his...

Raju Das -

String of freebies and imprudent financial decisions, can Punjab face Sri Lanka-style economic crisis?

OpIndia Staff -

Neither ‘Dara Hua’ nor ‘Jai Bheem’: As Muslim side declares Ambedkar’s views on Hijab ‘offensive’ in SC, it’s time for a reality check

Nupur J Sharma -

Tehran: 22-year-old woman declared brain dead after arrest; was beaten by ‘Morality Police’ for not complying with Iran’s hijab rules

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: 7-year-old Dalit girl in a critical condition after rape by one Talib, accused arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu Waqf Board now claims ownership of 7 Hindu-majority villages and a 1500-year-old temple; villagers show documents to counter claims

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: 2 Indigo employees Sajid Rehman and Mohammad Samil arrested for aiding smuggling of gold worth Rs 2.5 crores at Calicut airport

OpIndia Staff -

Youtuber who had questioned release of Maridhas, went on a tirade against Nupur Sharma, sentenced to jail for 6 months in contempt of court...

OpIndia Staff -

Hijab hearing in SC: Muslim parties cancel Dr Ambedkar’s statement quoted in HC judgement, call it ‘deeply offensive’ and ‘biased’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,167FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com