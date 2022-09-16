Uttar Pradesh: Homes of 7 accused jailed for thrashing, assaulting a woman in Hamirpur forest park bulldozed

On Friday, the Hamirpur administration and Police in the state of Uttar Pradesh bulldozed residential properties of seven accused who have been arrested for assaulting a girl in the city forest park. The administration stated that all the properties now razed to the ground were illegally built forcing the authorities to take appropriate action.

This is exactly a month after a video had gone viral over the internet featuring six men abusing and misbehaving with a woman in the city forest park. On August 16, six persons including Kanhaiya, Pritam and Mohammed Faisal thrashed a woman who had gone with her friend in the park. The six boys, residents of Hamirpur abused her and assaulted her for roaming around with her alleged boyfriend.

Bulldozer razing properties of the accused to ground (Source- Aaj Tak)

The accused also stripped her clothes in the public and recorded the horrible incident. The video was then deliberately made viral by them over social media. It is believed that the six accused also sexually assaulted the victim and blackmailed her for money. The Police then immediately took cognizance of the event and arrested six persons in the case.

They further investigated the case and arrested two more persons in the case. During the investigation, the Police found out that seven out of the eight accused were staying in illegal residential properties. The administration stated that seven accused had illegally encroached on public areas and had built properties for residence.

Hamirpur administration workers at job (Image source- Aaj Tak)

On September 16, the Police and the Hamirpur administration executed the bulldozer action and razed the properties of the accused. Notably, all the eight accused in the case have been sent to jail after the legal proceedings. Reports mention that other than eight, there are accused who have been booked in the FIR registered in the case. They are absconding at present. The police are investigating the case further to search for the absconding accused.