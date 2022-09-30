Friday, September 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWest Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari accuses Mamata govt of diverting central funds, writes to Finance...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari accuses Mamata govt of diverting central funds, writes to Finance Minister seeking action

”Request to probe the irregularities & unethical and illegal diversion of the Central Government Funds from the Wage and Means Head of the Consolidated Funds & PFMS (Public Finance Management System) to the SERF (State Emergency Relief Fund) Account by the West Bengal Government,” Adhikari wrote to Finance Minister.

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: LOP Suvendu Adhikari alleges state govt diverting Central funds, writes to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Suvendu Adhikari. (Image: TOI)
8

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal state assembly and a leading member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, wrote a letter to the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman accusing the state government of unlawfully diverting funds given to them by the federal government for developmental projects.

Adhikari wrote to the Finance minister, “Request to probe the irregularities & unethical and illegal diversion of the Central Government Funds from the Wage and Means Head of the Consolidated Funds & PFMS (Public Finance Management System) to the SERF (State Emergency Relief Fund) Account by the West Bengal Government.”

Stating that the West Bengal government opened their state nodal account of the Public Finance Management System in ICICI Bank, the same bank having the State Emergency Relief Fund, Adhikari alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was illegally withdrawing a portion of the PFMS fund and depositing it into the SERF to use in different works other than the designated ones. He also alleged that the funds were diverted into the accounts of many shell companies.

“There’s hearsay that some of it is also being siphoned to the Accounts of the shell companies, related to the top most political people of the ruling party (who exert their control over the State Government). The SERF (State Emergency Relief Fund) is controlled by the Chief Minister’s Office,” Adhikari mentioned in the letter.

Adhikari further added, “When suballocating to the Departments, they are making too much delay, sometimes even 6 months after the amount was originally remitted by the Central Government. As a result, the whole accounting of the Scheme gets jeopardized and subsequently, the Utilisation Certificate cannot be generated on time. Whereas the calculation gets erroneous because it has been tampered with in the first place, due to the intentional delayed deposit. So the whole ‘hue and cry’ that the Central Government doesn’t pay in time is totally false and a politically motivated narrative, uttered time and again to reap political dividends.”

Suvendu Adhikari went on to say that the bank is engaged and worked very closely with the state government. “The bank is giving a cut from their part of accrued interest and the prize money earned from the Head Office for keeping such a huge amount of money in the Savings Account,” he added. Adhikari further asked the Finance Minister to look into the serious claims and take proper measures so that no one comes to discredit the central government.

Adhikari also filed an RTI application with the State Finance Department seeking information on the same. He shared the RTI and the relevant details in a tweet.

“Allegedly WB Govt tactfully opened the State Nodal Account of Public Finance Management System (PFMS) in ICICI Bank, wherein the State Emergency Relief Fund (SERF) Account was in operation; so that Central funds could be easily diverted. It’s a can of worms waiting to be opened!” Adhikari said in the tweet.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Times Group’s FM brand ‘Radio Mirchi’ promotes stalking of Hindu women during Navratri Garba event: Here is what the program said

OpIndia Staff -

‘What did you get done this week? I’m not joining the board’: Elon Musk’s messages to Twitter’s top management reveal heated negotiations

OpIndia Staff -

Garba, Dandiya doesn’t need loudspeaker: Bombay HC says if worship disrupts others, there is potential for greater disruption as ‘rebound action’

OpIndia Staff -

US: Hindu man Bharatbhai Patel, an Uber Eats delivery executive, stabbed multiple times in New York, ‘nobody helped’, he says

OpIndia Staff -

Agra: Burqa-clad teachers, students gang up against Principal of a College, torture her for being a Hindu, video of her crying goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Leicester police want to wait for Hindu women to be attacked with acid before taking the threats by Islamists seriously: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Was one Maulana Ataullah Qasmi burnt alive by Bajrang Dal worker in Shahdol as claimed by propaganda website and AIMIM’s Owaisi? Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Indore and Ahmedabad: Muslim youths arrested for making videos of Hindu girls after they entered the pandal pretending to be Hindu

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Staff member arrested for shooting obscene videos of girl taking a bath in a hostel in Kanpur

OpIndia Staff -

First made in India Light Combat Helicopter handed over to Indian Army by HAL, to be formally inducted on October 3

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,320FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com