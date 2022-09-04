On 4th September 2022, Yogendra Yadav resigned from the coordination committee of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (Joint front of various organizations of farmers). However, he cleared that he will hand over his charge to Adheek Saha who represents his organization Jai Kisan Andolan in the joint front. Yogendra Yadav shared his resignation letter from his Twitter handle. It is notable that SKM is an umbrella body of around 40 farmer unions which hed led the farmers’ protests against the farm laws which were subsequently repealed by the Modi govt.

In his resignation letter, Yogendra Yadav wrote, “Comrades, in the Zoom meeting of August 31, I informed all of you that I will no longer be able to fulfil the responsibility of a member of the Coordination Committee of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. For some time now, I have been realizing that to counter this anti-farmer (and anti-national) Modi government, it is necessary to add to the energy of all the mass movements on the ground (farmers and labour movements; movements for issues like unemployment, inflation, and Agneepath, etc.) and the opposition political parties standing against the policies of this government. So I am in touch with the farmers’ movement as well as other agitations. I am also trying to coordinate with my party “Swaraj India” as well as other political parties. I hope that these efforts will also strengthen the hands of the farmers’ movement.”

Yogendra Yadav further wrote, “Given my priority, it will not be possible for me to do justice to the responsibility of the Coordination Committee of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha. Please keep this letter of mine in front of the national meeting of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and relieve me of this responsibility. In my place, Shri Adheek Saha, National President of my organization ‘Jai Kisan Andolan’, will be available for this responsibility.

Concluding his resignation letter, Yogendra Yadav wrote, “As a member of the Jai Kisan Andolan, I will continue to be a soldier of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and will extend full cooperation in any program decided by the Morcha. It has been a great honor for me to be a member of the Coordination Committee of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha during India’s historic farmers‘ movement. I will be indebted to all of you for the rest of my life for giving me this responsibility and for helping me carry out it.”

In October last year, SKM had suspended Yogendra Yadav for a month for the offence of meeting the families of BJP workers who were lynched and murdered during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence by “farmer” protestors. But when Yogendra Yadav refused to apologise, the SKM decided to suspend him for one month. While Yogendra Yadav refused to apologise for meeting the families, he did apologise for not consulting his “colleagues” and the SKM before meeting the families.