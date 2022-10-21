Friday, October 21, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh: Army chopper crashes near Migging village, 25 km away from Tuting headquarters

OpIndia Staff
Arunachal Pradesh
Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh (Image Source: Twitter)
A military chopper of the Indian Army crashed Friday near Migging village, 25 kilometres from the Tuting headquarters in the Upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The chopper that crashed earlier this morning was the Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). The crash took place in highly challenging terrain with no access to the site by road. The search and rescue operations are underway while the cause of the crash at this stage is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier this month, another Indian Army chopper had crashed near Tamang in Arunachal Pradesh, a state bordering China and with extremely difficult topography that makes it susceptible to frequent helicopter and plane crashes. A pilot aboard the chopper ‘Cheetah’ was killed in the accident while another was injured.

“An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest military hospital. With regret, we inform you that one of the pilots who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment,” an official statement said

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

