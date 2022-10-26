Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsGehlot throws shade on Kharge the day he takes oath as Congress party president
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Gehlot throws shade on Kharge the day he takes oath as Congress party president

Gehlot, while speaking to mediapersons ahead of oath taking ceremony by Kharge, said that only Rahul Gandhi could challenge PM Modi and current government and hence till last minute efforts were made to make him the party president.

OpIndia Staff
Gehlot snubs Kharge
17

The day Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge takes oath as Congress party president, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that till the very last minute, all efforts were on to make Rahul Gandhi the party president.

Gehlot was also one of the contenders for the post of party chief but he did not want to give up on bring Rajasthan Chief Minister. Gehlot, while speaking to mediapersons ahead of oath taking ceremony by Kharge, said that only Rahul Gandhi could challenge PM Modi and current government and hence till last minute efforts were made to make him the party president. Rahul Gandhi was made the party President in December 2017, soon after Gujarat state assembly elections ahead of the 2019 general elections.

However, after the party’s disastrous performance in 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi stepped down and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who was the party president before him since 1998, again became the party ‘interim’ President. Since then, many senior Congress leaders had expressed that the party needs a change in top leadership. However, Gandhi family loyalists continued to oppose any such proposal stating only Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi are fit and capable to lead the party.

Finally, the party decided to hold elections earlier this month and after many names that were floated, Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor were zeroed in on. Many had said that the Gandhi family was backing Kharge and that was quite evident from the almost one-sided elections.

Today, Gehlot’s statement that the party leaders still have more faith in Rahul Gandhi than they have in their newly elected party president says quite a lot. Netizens wondered if this statement of Gehlot meant they don’t consider Kharge, a tall Dalit leader from Karnataka, worthy of being the party president.

Netizens pointed out how Gehlot and other Gandhi family loyalists perhaps don’t consider Kharge their party president.

Some also pulled up senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s quote where he had said whoever becomes party president, he would still be working under the Gandhis. Singh was also one of the runners for the post of party president.

Many also expressed disappointment at senior party leaders declaring game over even before it begins.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsashok gehlot, mallikarjun kharge
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,946FollowersFollow
27,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com