Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has come forward and revealed that MeToo-accused filmmaker and Bigg Boss contestant Sajid Khan touched her inappropriately and asked her about their breast size. Khan has already been accused of sexual harassment by several models, actresses, and even a female journalist. Celebrities such as Sona Mohapatra, Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, Mandana Karimi, and others have named Sajid Khan during the Me Too movement.

Rani Chatterjee, who has appeared in films including Devra Bada Satawela and Sasura Bada Paisawala, revealed she was called by Khan for the Himmatwala shooting. Speaking to Aaj Tak during an interview, she said Khan’s team contacted her during the shooting of the film and asked her to come to Khan’s house without any PR or manager.

She further added when she went to Khan’s house, he told her he would like to cast her for a song titled Dhokha Dhokha. He allegedly told her that he wanted to see her legs as she would be wearing a short lehenga. The situation was awkward for Rani who said he further asked her to show her knees.

Rani added Khan allegedly asked her about her breast size and questioned if she has a boyfriend or not. He also allegedly asked her about her sex life and questioned its ‘frequency’. She added he also tried to touch her inappropriately.

Rani said she did not come forward earlier as she thought no one would take a Bhojpuri actress seriously against a well-known director.

‘I cheated on a lot of girls’ old video of Sajid Khan surfaced

Amidst the controversy around Khan, an old video from an interview has resurfaced on social media platforms. The video was from the talk show ‘Koshish Se Kamyabi Tak’ hosted by Kiran Juneja. When Juneja asked him about his relationships, he said, “During the time I was continuously shooting for television when I was in my 20s, I had a loose character. I was going around with a lot of girls and lying to them. Though I never did anything wrong to them, I used to say ‘I Love You’ and ask them to marry me.” In a humourous mood, he said, “I would have married 350 times by now.” Khan said between the age of 30 and 35, he stopped going around with girls as he met someone special.

Sajid Khan controversy

It is notable that Sajid Khan’s participation in the 16th season of the reality show Bigg Boss has raised many eyebrows. People have expressed their anger on social media. Notably, actresses including Saoni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, Mandana Karimi and Aahana Kumra, among others, had accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. Singer Sona Mohapatra also criticised his entry into the house.