‘Bhajap hi bhajap, won’t vote for Arvind’: The Gujarati man in Dwarka’s video describing mood of the state ahead of election wins hearts, watch

As election season heats up in the western most state of India, Gujarat, the general mood of the people is becoming clearer on who they might end up voting for. Amid this, a clip of News 24 has gone viral where a man from Dwarka says how no matter what happens and if skies fall down, he will only vote for BJP and Modi.

This is really cool😂



"Arvind Aate hai, puchh ke chale jate hai. Hame mat(vote) nahi dena" pic.twitter.com/75TlJmd4zo — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) October 11, 2022

The clip was shared by Twitter user Vijay Gajera where the Gujarati man who identifies himself as Haridas Ahir Mulayam Singh Yadav very candidly gives a lowdown of the mood of voters in Gujarat. He says how he always watches tv and his eyes have also turned red watching tv. When the anchor asks him what is the ‘mahaul’, he quickly says it in favour of BJP, ‘lotus’.

When the tv anchor further probed on what has he deduced from television shows, Ahir said that you keep asking what is ‘mahaul’, our ‘mahaul’ is simple, ‘Bhajap, Narendra Modi, Modi,’ he says. When asked about other parties, he says how ‘they come, Arvind Kejriwal, and they go. Arvind comes, asks and goes. We do not want to vote for Arvind,’ he said.

When asked if he would vote for Mulayam Singh Yadav’s party if it were contesting in Gujarat, Ahir, who has name inspired from Mulayam Singh Yadav, said, “No, don’t want to vote for him. No one but BJP. Will vote for BJP only, no one else.” When asked why so, he said, “Bhajap hi Bhajap, Modi hi Modi,” and stayed silent for a few seconds like that was nothing else to say beyond this. When asked about Congress, Ahir very candidly said, “no, no, won’t even vote for them, I’m not in a mood.”

He then talks a little about the golden earring like ‘kodiya’ he was wearing and again repeated, “Bhajap hi Bhajap, Modi hi Modi.”

Gujarat goes to polls in a few weeks from now and there has been a continuous BJP government in the state since 1998. An entire generation in Gujarat has now grown up in only BJP ruled state where Congress is struggling for relevance and other parties are trying to form base.