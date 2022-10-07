On Friday, the Delhi High Court reserved its order on the plea of AAP MLA and an accused in the Waqf Board irregularities case Amanatullah Khan, challenging the Delhi police order declaring him a bad character (BC).

SHO Jamia Nagar had prepared a dossier on March 28 proposing opening a “history sheet” against Khan and labelling him a “Bad Character” as he had been previously involved in 18 cases. On March 29 and 30, the ACP, New Friends Colony, and the DCP, South-East, respectively, approved the decision.

He began his business in Jamia Nagar and quickly formed a group with people from his village and nearby villages, engaging in land grabbing and illegal building projects. Intimidation, threatening, bodily harm, riots, impeding the performance of public officials’ duties, and fostering hatred between groups and communities were among the most common charges brought against him, according to a report from the Jamia Nagar police station.

According to Delhi Police, Khan was declared a “history-sheeter” and “bad character” on March 30 and has more than 18 FIRs registered against him. Police claim that Khan is declared a ‘history-sheeter’ and a ‘Bad Character’ because he is a habitual offender and has serious cases such as land-grabbing and assault lodged against him.

The order came just days after a court last week granted bail to AAP MLA saying that “prima facie the allegations against the accused are not grave and serious in nature”.

The FIR states that Khan engaged in a number of irregularities while serving as the head of the Delhi Waqf Board, including illegally hiring 32 people while flouting all rules and regulations.

According to the CEO of the Waqf Board’s testimony, the court found that it was “prima facie demonstrated that the accused, as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, proceeded with the recruitment in violation of the Delhi government’s instruction, just to favour his relatives and members of his constituency.”

The court ruled that there was no material on record to support Khan receiving bribes from any contractual employees.

Noticeably, Delhi police had registered 3 FIRs against the supporters of Amanatullah Khan for attacking an ACP and ACB, and for possessing illegal weapons and live cartridges and Rs 10 lakh cash. Two FIRs have been registered against his aides Hamid Ali & Kausar Imam Siddique, and a 3rd for blocking the raiding party of ACB in the discharge of government duty.