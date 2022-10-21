On Thursday, Delhi police arrested a Chinese woman suspected of spying for China. According to police, she was apprehended from a Tibetan refugee settlement in north Delhi. Police informed that the arrested Chinese woman has been identified as Cai Ruo, a native of China’s Hainan province.

According to police, the woman was detained from a Tibetan refugee colony in Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi while residing in India as a Nepalese citizen. During the verification process, a Nepalese citizenship certificate in Dolma Lama’s name was recovered from her. The arrested Chinese woman had disguised herself as a Nepali Buddhist monk, having her hair cut short and wearing traditional red and yellow robes.

However, when police inquired with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), it was found that Can Ruo is a Chinese citizen who visited India in 2019. The woman was arrested on the basis of the information about her involvement in alleged anti-India activities.

During her interrogation, it was revealed that she was proficient in three languages: English, Mandarin, and Nepali. She also claimed that some Communist Party leaders in China wanted to kill her.

The police stated that they have registered a case against the Chinese woman Cai Ruo on October 17 under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act. The case is being investigated further by the Delhi Police Special Cell.