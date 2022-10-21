Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDelhi Police arrest Chinese woman for involvement in anti-India activities disguising herself as a...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police arrest Chinese woman for involvement in anti-India activities disguising herself as a Nepali Buddhist monk

During the verification process, a Nepalese citizenship certificate in Dolma Lama's name was recovered from her. The arrested Chinese woman had disguised herself as a Nepali Buddhist monk, having her hair cut short and wearing traditional red and yellow robes.

OpIndia Staff
Chinese woman Cai Ruo arrested by delhi police for anti national activites and spying
Image: Times of India
1

On Thursday, Delhi police arrested a Chinese woman suspected of spying for China. According to police, she was apprehended from a Tibetan refugee settlement in north Delhi. Police informed that the arrested Chinese woman has been identified as Cai Ruo, a native of China’s Hainan province.

According to police, the woman was detained from a Tibetan refugee colony in Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi while residing in India as a Nepalese citizen. During the verification process, a Nepalese citizenship certificate in Dolma Lama’s name was recovered from her. The arrested Chinese woman had disguised herself as a Nepali Buddhist monk, having her hair cut short and wearing traditional red and yellow robes.

However, when police inquired with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), it was found that Can Ruo is a Chinese citizen who visited India in 2019. The woman was arrested on the basis of the information about her involvement in alleged anti-India activities.

During her interrogation, it was revealed that she was proficient in three languages: English, Mandarin, and Nepali. She also claimed that some Communist Party leaders in China wanted to kill her.

The police stated that they have registered a case against the Chinese woman Cai Ruo on October 17 under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act. The case is being investigated further by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termschinese woman, Nepali Buddhist monk, Majnu Ka Tila Delhi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,873FollowersFollow
27,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com