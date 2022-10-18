Many actresses have accused Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment in the wake of the MeToo movement. There is also much resistance to Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16. Meanwhile, an old interview of Sajid is making the rounds on the internet. He is seen in this video chatting to Kiran Juneja on her show ‘Koshish Se Kamyabi Tak.’

In the popular video, he discusses his character, his engagement with Gauahar Khan, and his numerous relationships. When presenter Kiran asked him about his split with Gauahar Khan, Sajid answered, “I had a pretty loose character at the time.”

“I was hanging out with many girls and lying a lot,” he stated, adding that despite being engaged to Gauahar, he used to say ‘I love you’ to numerous girls and go out with them, with every lady proposing marriage and many girls becoming serious. “I might have had 350 marriages”, Sajid claimed.

Arranged marriages, according to Sajid, work in India because it takes time for two individuals to create a friendship after marriage, which helps them preserve their bond. Relationships, he asserted, inevitably have ups and downs and It is up to each individual.

Gauahar Khan, the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 7,’ got engaged to Sajid Khan, brother of Farah Khan in 2003. However, owing to personal circumstances, the two subsequently parted ways. She then began dating Kushal Tandon. However, their romance did not endure long. Gauahar Khan then married choreographer Zaid Darbar in December 2020.

Sajid Khan, a Bollywood filmmaker who was sidelined in the profession after sexual harassment allegations were levelled against him, is making a comeback on the reality show Bigg Boss. Following the news of Sajid’s participation in Bigg Boss, there has been much outrage, especially on social media and everywhere else.

During the 2018 MeToo movement, which saw women speak out about sexual harassment, Rachel White, Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra, and Mandana Karimi, among others, made allegations against Sajid Khan. Sherlyn Chopra had levelled serious allegations on filmmaker Sajid Khan, such as being forced to touch his private parts.

Kanishka Soni, Sherlyn Chopra, and Mandana Karimi have publicly criticised the producers for putting Sajid Khan as a contender on ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also wrote to the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur requesting that Sajid Khan be removed from the reality show Bigg Boss.