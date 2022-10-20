On Wednesday, nine environmental activists belonging to a Scientist Rebellion group that works for climate revolution in Germany glued themselves to the Porsche pavilion floor at Volkswagen’s Autostadt to raise awareness about the climate emergency. The activists also declared a hunger strike demanding the authorities and the government decarbonize the German transport sector. Autostadt is a facility for visitors adjacent to the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg, Germany.

According to the reports, the Autostadt at the Volkswagen plant is the facility where consumers and fans go to connect with the company’s brands or experience some car-related pleasure. A total of 15 members of the ‘Scientist Rebellion’ group who claim to be science researchers marched in Autostadt to protest against Volkswagen which is the second largest car producer in the world. Nine out of 15 researcher members of the protesting organization glued their palms on the floor as a part of the protest and also decided to go on a hunger strike.

The researchers said that Volkswagen should do its part in slowing down climate change and that it plays a big role in the fight against pollution. They also pointed out that the company has the means to lobby decision-makers into doing the right thing.

Gianluca Grimalda, one of the protesting activists who glued himself to the Autostadt floor took to Twitter to register their protest and said that change needs to happen as 12% of the CO2 emissions come from the car sector. Speaking for the entire protesting group, he said, “There is a real link between CO2 emissions and rising global temperatures. Decarbonization is important, and it must happen as fast as possible because the target for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions set through Roadmap 2050 is too far off to have a meaningful impact”.

Together with 15 other members of @ScientistRebel1 I have occupied the Porsche pavillion at @Autostadt, 9 of us glued to the floor and some of us on hunger strike until our demands to decarbonise the German transport sector are met👉 https://t.co/Y5uo5IicXb @ClimateHuman pic.twitter.com/SUxUy5Q5uq — gianluca grimalda (@GGrimalda) October 19, 2022

The activist also mentioned that the group chose Porsche’s pavilion at Autostadt to condemn VW’s part in failing to address climate change early. Others who did not opt to glue their hands to the floor utilized the adhesive to glue study papers regarding rising global temperatures to various models that are now on display.

Protesters want the German government to reinstate the €9 public transportation pass and to impose a speed restriction of 100 kph (62 mph) on all of the country’s roadways. They are well-known for being an essential component of the Autobahn system, which lets cars go as fast as they want on some sections with no speed restriction.

Grimalda in the series of tweets further mentioned that the company supported the group’s right to protest but refused to provide them with a bowl to urinate and defecate in a decent manner while they are glued. He also said that the people who supported the protest were not allowed to go out of the building and if allowed, they couldn’t get back in. “We can’t order our food, we must use the one provided by Volkswagen. Lights off. Random unannounced checks by security guards with bright torches. Police just came in”, he tweeted.

Just a clarification: people in support can get out of the building but then they couldn’t get back in. We can’t order our food, we must use the one provided by Wolkswagen. Lights off. Random unannounced checks by security guards with bright torches. Police just came in.3/ — gianluca grimalda (@GGrimalda) October 19, 2022

Volkswagen offered food to the protesters, but after business hours, it switched off the lights and the heaters. Reports mention that the authorities have been contacted, and Autostadt security personnel are apparently checking up with those stuck on Porsche’s pavilion floor on a frequent basis.

It is notable that while Volkswagen manufactures several iconic brands of cars, the group has also emerged as a major manufacturer of electric cars. In fact, in 2021 it was the top seller of EVs in Europe.