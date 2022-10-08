Countless black hoardings have surfaced on roads and intersections in major cities of Gujarat, depicting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as a Muslim wearing a skullcap with quotes such as, “I do not believe in Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Rama and Krishna as God” and “These are the words and rituals of Aam Aadmi Party.”

गुजरात में आम आदमी पार्टी के ख़िलाफ़ काले होर्डिंग लगाये गये हैं, इन हॉर्डिंग्स पर केजरीवाल को मुस्लिम वेश में दिखाया गया है, और लिखा है “मैं हिंदू धर्म को पागलपन मानता हूँ”, साथ ही लिखा है “मैं ब्रह्म, विष्णु, महेश और राम और कृष्ण को ईश्वर नहीं मानता हूँ” #RajendraPalGautam pic.twitter.com/ffV4jv1FtG — Vikas Bhadauria (@vikasbha) October 8, 2022

In another poster having AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal dressed as a Muslim, which seems to be set up on a road, it is written, “I consider Hinduism as madness” and “These are the words and rituals of Aam Aadmi Party.” These posters pop up as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are scheduled to visit Gujarat for two days starting from today.

Poster in Surat.

This comes after AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam was sighted at a ceremony wherein 10,000 Hindus were converted to Buddhism on Wednesday. The Buddhist Society of India hosted the acrimonious event in the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Jhandewalan, New Delhi. During the occasion, a saffron-clad individual delivered an oath to the audience that closely mirrored BR Ambedkar’s infamous 22 vows. The person exhorted Hindus to separate themselves from their ancient faith and stop worshipping deities.

“I shall have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, nor shall I worship them. I shall have no faith in Rama and Krishna who are believed to be the incarnation of God nor shall I worship them,” he was heard as saying. AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was observed repeating the contentious pledges and sharing the platform with the person during the ceremony.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint against AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday. The BJP accused AAP minister Rajendra Gautam of inciting riots, violence, and public disturbance by making remarks at Ambedkar Bhavan and posting them on social media platforms.

The complaint accused Arvind Kejriwal of collaborating with Gautam, saying, “Arvind Kejriwal in conspiracy with Rajendra Pal Gautam and other unknown persons used social media platforms to build a tensed situation by spreading such videos. It can be made out that the posts quoted above are prima facie acts of criminal nature with criminal motive of dividing the country on the basis of religion resulting in violence, riots and the overall spread of enmity between various religions.”