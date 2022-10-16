On Sunday (October 16), the 19-year-old Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi defeated the reigning five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen during the prelims of the Aimchess Rapid online chess tournament.

This is the first victory of Erigaisi over Carlsen. Erigaisi had earlier lost to Carlsen in the Julius Baer Generation Cup final in September. The Indian grandmaster defeated the world champion in Round 7 of the preliminaries of the Aimchess Rapid online chess tournament.

After 8 rounds in the tournament, the Indian grandmaster has been able to secure the 4th position. It must be mentioned that the Aimchess Rapid tournament features a total of 16 players, including five from India.

Arjun Erigaisi is now two points behind Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan. He had earlier lost out to Magnus Carlsen during the final of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online tournament.

According to Chess Base, the Indian grandmaster had an Elo rating of 2559 in March 2020. However, he has witnessed a meteoric rise in the past 2.5 years to become the 21st highest-rated player in the world. Arjun Erigasi currently has a 2728 Elo rating.

Earlier in August, a 17-year-old Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated world champion, Magnus Carlsen, at the FTX Crypto Cup, the American finale of the Champions Chess Tour, in Miami.

This was the third time this year that Praggnanandhaa defeated Carlsen. The Indian prodigy won the game in the blitz tiebreaker after the score was tied at 2-2.