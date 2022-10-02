Indonesia: 129 dead as riot occurs in stadium after soccer match

According to reports, more than 129 people were killed and 200 were injured as pandemonium and violence erupted late Saturday during an Indonesian league soccer match between two of the country’s most famous clubs. Several confrontations were reported between supporters of the two rival soccer clubs inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java province, after the Indonesian Premier League game finished with Persebaya Surabaya defeating Arema Malang.

At least 127 people have been reported dead after riots following a soccer game in Indonesia, police say https://t.co/NoKo10FU8D — CNN (@CNN) October 2, 2022

The altercations that arose shortly after the game concluded late Saturday night forced police in riot gear to deploy tear gas, causing panic among supporters, according to East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Videos posted on social media late at night from inside the stadium showed supporters clad in red and blue rushing the pitch and battling with Indonesian security officers, who looked to be wearing riot gear. When they fled to one exit, several individuals were crushed and suffocated.

El sobrino de una compañera de pega, fue al arengazo de colo colo y se sacó la ctmre.🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/35qda0OECV — Magenta ✨💜💚 🌳 (@magenta_RH) September 30, 2022

Thirty-four individuals died at the Kanjuruhan stadium, with the remainder dying in hospital, and 180 were injured. Two cops were among those killed. East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta said the death toll is expected to rise further since many of the about 180 hospitalized victims’ situations were worsening.

East Java’s Kanjuruhan Stadium, which has a capacity of 42,500, is frequently used for soccer matches. The number of spectators in the stadium for Saturday’s late-night game is yet unknown, but video and photos taken by fans throughout the event show crowded seats.

Zainudin Amali, Indonesia’s sports minister, told KompasTV that the government will reassess stadium safety, including the potential of banning spectator entry. Following Persebaya’s 3-2 victory, the top league in Indonesia, BRI Liga 1, has suspended play for a week and launched an investigation, according to the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI).

Next May and June, Indonesia will host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup. Additionally, it is one of three nations vying to host the Asian Cup, the continent’s version of the Euros, in 2019, after China denied the option.