Sunday, October 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIndonesia: 129 dead, over 200 injured as riots erupt in stadium after league soccer...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSportsWorld
Updated:

Indonesia: 129 dead, over 200 injured as riots erupt in stadium after league soccer match

Several confrontations were reported between supporters of the two rival soccer clubs inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java province, after the Indonesian Premier League game finished with Persebaya Surabaya defeating Arema Malang.

OpIndia Staff
Indonesia: 129 dead as riot occurs in stadium after soccer match
Image: AFP/The Guardian
13

According to reports, more than 129 people were killed and 200 were injured as pandemonium and violence erupted late Saturday during an Indonesian league soccer match between two of the country’s most famous clubs. Several confrontations were reported between supporters of the two rival soccer clubs inside the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java province, after the Indonesian Premier League game finished with Persebaya Surabaya defeating Arema Malang.

The altercations that arose shortly after the game concluded late Saturday night forced police in riot gear to deploy tear gas, causing panic among supporters, according to East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta.

Videos posted on social media late at night from inside the stadium showed supporters clad in red and blue rushing the pitch and battling with Indonesian security officers, who looked to be wearing riot gear. When they fled to one exit, several individuals were crushed and suffocated. 

Thirty-four individuals died at the Kanjuruhan stadium, with the remainder dying in hospital, and 180 were injured. Two cops were among those killed. East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta said the death toll is expected to rise further since many of the about 180 hospitalized victims’ situations were worsening.

East Java’s Kanjuruhan Stadium, which has a capacity of 42,500, is frequently used for soccer matches. The number of spectators in the stadium for Saturday’s late-night game is yet unknown, but video and photos taken by fans throughout the event show crowded seats.

Zainudin Amali, Indonesia’s sports minister, told KompasTV that the government will reassess stadium safety, including the potential of banning spectator entry. Following Persebaya’s 3-2 victory, the top league in Indonesia, BRI Liga 1, has suspended play for a week and launched an investigation, according to the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI).

Next May and June, Indonesia will host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup. Additionally, it is one of three nations vying to host the Asian Cup, the continent’s version of the Euros, in 2019, after China denied the option.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsindonesia, indonesia football
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,370FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com