A six-month Dalit pregnant woman was allegedly drugged and gang-raped in Indore, Madhya Pradesh by four Muslim men under the guise of offering her a job. When the girl pleaded for mercy, the accused allegedly paid no heed and instead, justified the rape by claiming that having sex with a Hindu woman would help them attain Jannat.

Indore: A pregnant woman was allegedly drugged and then gang-raped; four accused are now in police custody.



The accused had met the victim on the pretext of offering her a job.@Gurjarrrrr joins @anchoramitaw with more details.#Crime #Indore pic.twitter.com/A7pzsayQOu — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 1, 2022

The victim recently approached the police to lodge a complaint against the four accused, namely, Afzal Patel, Arbaaz Khan, Prince Syed and Syed. In her complaint, the victim alleged that the accused spiked her food and when she fell unconscious, they took her to a house in Vijayanagar and raped her.

The victim went on to say that while she was semi-conscious, she kept begging for mercy, but the accused ignored her pleas. Instead, the rapists scoffed and told her that if they had sex with a Hindu woman, they would attain ‘Jannat.’ As the woman continued to plead, stating she was pregnant, the accused mocked her and said that everything is fair in Islam.

Based on her complaint, the Indore police arrested the four accused.

In what had transpired, one of the accused befriended the victim on Instagram in the month of May this year. The victim was searching for a job and had posted her bio-data on social media. Arbaaz saw her post and approached her. He promised to get her a job. The two became friends and started chatting with each other on social media.

Arbaaz allegedly told the victim that his friends Prince Syed and Afzal serve as job consultants. He assured her that he would introduce her to them, and they’ll get her a job.

Arbaaz called the victim, a resident of Ganesh Nagar in Indore to meet him at the city’s Bhanwarkua intersection. Afzal was also present there. On the pretext of making her job resume, Afzal took the girl’s phone number. When the woman got back home, Afzal texted her to tell her he liked her.

Arbaaz reportedly texted the victim, “become my girlfriend. You fulfil my requirements, and I’ll satisfy yours. I’ll get you a job and make sure you make some additional money aside from your salary.” The woman chose to distance herself from Arbaaz and Afzal after reading the cheap text message.

A month later in August, Prince Syed texted the victim saying that there was a job opening. He lured her by saying that the salary was very lucrative and that she would not even have to travel a lot as the office was close to her house.

Following that, on September 14, 2022, Prince summoned the girl to Regal Square. When she arrived, she was requested to sit in a car. Afzal, Arbaaz and a driver named Syed were already in the car. The accused offered samosa and water to the victim.

According to a copy of the FIR obtained by OpIndia, the girl felt dizzy and fainted after eating samosas. Following that, she was taken to a house in the city’s Vijayanagar colony, where Prince and Afzal urged her to have sex with them.

The girl refused and begged them to let her go but the accused showed no mercy. They told her that having sex with a Hindu woman would help them attain Jannat. When she tried to persuade them by informing them she was six months pregnant, the accused allegedly mocked her and replied, “everything is fair in Islam.”

After mercilessly raping her, the accused threatened to kill her and her husband if she told anybody about the incident and then fled the scene. The terrified woman returned home and told her husband about her ordeal, who encouraged her to file a complaint with the Tukoganj police.