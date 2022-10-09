Sunday, October 9, 2022
Indore: 52-year-old Maulana booked under POCSO Act for molesting a minor girl in a madarsa

When the family members of the victim girl went to the madarsa to confront the maulana for molesting the minor girl, two sons of the maulana attacked them with iron rods

OpIndia Staff
Maulana Madrasa girl molested
(Representational Image: OpIndia)
18

On Saturday, Indore police said that a Maulana molested a 12-year-old girl at a Madarsa in the city of Madhya Pradesh. The 52-year-old cleric has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act after the incident came to light. The maulana’s family members also have been booked for assaulting the relatives of the victim girl.

According to the information provided by Chandan Nagar police station inspector Abhay Nema, the police on Friday registered an offence against the 52-year-old Maulana of the Madarsa under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assaulting or using criminal force to any woman) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s family, the girl had enrolled in the madarsa in September this year. In the classes in the madarsa, the accused maulana allegedly touched the student in an appropriate manner while giving lessons. The girl further said that earlier this week when she and other students were leaving the madarsa after class, he held her right hand and then touched her inappropriately.

When the girl reached home, she narrated the entire incident to her family, and when her father and two relatives reached the madarsa to confront the cleric. But in the madarsa, they were assaulted by two sons of the madarsa teacher with iron rods. “The victim later narrated her ordeal to her parents. When the victim’s father and two other relatives reached the Maulana’s residence to confront him, two sons of the accused Maulana attacked the victim’s family with iron rods leaving them injured,” Nema told PTI.

“Two sons of the Maulana have also been booked for thrashing the victim’s father and uncle, meanwhile the search is on for nabbing the perpetrators,” inspector Abhay Nema added.

Prashant Chobey, ADCP Indore, said that the Maulana used to call the girl in a separate room and would touch her private parts.

“A 15-year-old minor girl filed a complaint at Chandan Nagar PS accusing her Madrasa teacher, a 50-year-old Maulana, of molesting her, touching her private parts in a separate room where she’s been going to study for 1-1.5 months, said Chobey, as reported by ANI.

After her parents visited the teacher with the complaint, the Maulana engaged in beating & abusing them. Police immediately registered the case under POCSO Act & other sections; will arrest the guilty soon,” ADCP Indore Prashant Choubey added.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

