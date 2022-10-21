On Thursday, the Kota Police arrested an Islamist ‘influencer’ named Mustafa Arshad Ali aka Arshad Khan for making an Instagram reel and issuing death threats to Hindus. “Kaafir’s, you all will be buried when the time comes”, Khan said in his Instagram reel posted on October 17.

Confirming the development, Kota Police informed yesterday evening that Naeem Ali’s son Arshad Ali has been arrested. Earlier on October 19, Kota Police had tweeted that the higher authorities have been informed about the matter. Notably, while the police used the name Arshad Ali, the arrested person uses the name Arshan Khan in his social media account where the objectionable video was posted.

The incident came to light when Radharaman Das, the vice president of Kolkata-based ISKCON shared the video on Twitter. “Mustafa Arshad Khan say’s that when time will come they will bury al!ve all Hindus. He is an Islamic influencer and have more than 14,000 followers on Instagram. Muslims are clear about what they will do with Hindus when their time will come. Hindus, what you will do?”, he tweeted.

The video also was shared by Advocate Ashutosh J Dubey, a practising legal solicitor at Bombay High Court and the legal advisor of BJP Maharashtra. “He is openly threatening. What is the administration doing”, he tweeted on October 19 to which the Kota Police replied saying that the accused had been arrested and the senior police officials had been informed about the matter.

Dubey in the series of tweets further confirmed that the accused had been arrested for spreading religious hatred and openly threatening Hindus. He also requested the Kota Police to display the photograph or video of Khan’s arrest. He further demanded the police to direct the removal of the video in question from social media.

Khan in the video can be seen wearing a red T-shirt and throwing a terrible attitude to issue death threats to Hindus. “Hamare Khamoshi ki Alamat, Kafiro tumhare lie behtar nahi. Waqt ane par gadh denge tumhe, jaha tum khade ho vahhi (Kaafir’s, you all will be buried when the time comes)”, he said.

Khan has posted several Islamic videos on his Instagram account which is followed by around 14000 people. In one of his earlier videos he is heard saying that “do not follow any other political party like BJP or Congress. One day, we’ll form our own Islamic government Alam-e-Islam”. The video was posted on October 6 and was captioned with Islamic words which read, “Apni khud ki sarkar Inshahallah ameen”.

In another such video posted on October 1, Khan can be seen using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Amit Shah. “Modi tu kursi par baitha hai, Yogi tu bhi kursi par baitha hai. Amit Shah tu bhi kursi par baitha hai lekin hukumat sirf mere khwaja ki chalti hai. Isilie tumhe tukde bhi mera khwaja hi deta hai (Though you people are sitting on the chairs and ruling the government, the world is being ruled by only Allah. And you all are controlled by him)”, he said. The video has been liked by around 18000 people.

However, though the police have arrested the individual for issuing open threats to Hindus, the video in question has not yet been taken down from the internet. The video was posted by Khan on October 17, was viewed by around 70,000 people, and has been liked by around 2600 people.