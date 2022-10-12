On October 12, in a shocking revelation made in Kerala human sacrifice case, the accused couple Bhagaval Singh and his wife, Lalia have reportedly confessed to the police that they consumed the flesh of their victims after murdering them, as per a report in Times Now. The incident took place in Elanthoor of Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. Notably, Bhagaval Singh was a former CPM branch committee secretary and is currently a CPM local committee member.

As per Times Now, the police sources said that revelation about consuming flesh was made during the evidence collection at their home. The forensic examination and evidence collection continued on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that the three accused killed two women identified as Thrissur native Rosilyn (49) and Tamil Nadu native Padma (52) on June 6 and September 26, respectively. The victims were tortured and killed by the three accused. Following the murders, they chopped dead bodies and buried them. As per reports, the accused slit the throats of the victim and cut them into pieces. The bodies were buried near the couple’s house in the Pathanamthitta district.

Reports mention that though Shafi had masterminded the act, the accused couple partook in the crimes, including murder and cannibalism.

The victims used to sell lottery tickets on the streets. Shafi introduced them to the couple for the “sacrifice” to settle financial disputes and to bring wealth and prosperity to life. The police found video evidence of the first victim in the case going to Shafi’s hotel in June.

In a press statement Kochi City CP Nagaraju Chakilam said, “In Kochi, we registered a missing person case of a 52-year-old female lottery ticket seller on Sept 26. Our probe revealed that she was cheated, abducted, taken to Pathanamthitta dist & done to death there.”

During the further probe, the police found that Shafi had cheated her and promised some financial help. He took her to Pathanamthitta and offered her as a human sacrifice to a couple. The trio conducted a ‘human sacrifice’ ritual and killed the woman. “It’s a very gruesome murder; they cut this body into pieces & buried it in the house’s backyard. Our further probe revealed that this was not the only case,” he added.

CP said, “Another incident was in June 2022. Another 49-year-old lady, a lottery ticket seller, had been cheated similarly, given false financial promises, taken to the same couple, cut into pieces and buried at the same house. All three accused arrested, sent to judicial custody.”

He further informed that the body parts buried in the house were recovered, exhumed and videographed. “Shafi, the main conspirator, trapped the couple, Bhagaval Singh and Laila, into believing that they’ve to conduct a ‘human sacrifice’ ritual to improve their financial conditions,” he said.

CP added, “Shafi is a sexual pervert there were sadistic injuries found on the private parts of these women. In 2020, Shafi raped a 75-yr-old woman and inflicted grievous injuries on her private parts as well. This indicates sexual perversion& psychopathic behaviour.”

Though some media reports mentioned that the accused couple practised cannibalism, the police have not mentioned it in their press statement.

BJP lashed out at ‘secular silence’

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the human rights lobby for keeping mum in the case. Calling it ‘secular silence’, Shehzad pointed out that if there was a BJP link to the accused, the reaction of the lobby would have been completely different. He said, “Had there been some BJP-linked person, what would the reaction of the lobby have been?”

Shocking case of human sacrifice of two women in Kerala! Main accused belongs to ruling dispensation & one is an Islamist!



But the secular silence of the lobby is unmissable & revealing!



Shehzad added, “Unfortunately, the Kerala government does very little to secure the safety of women, and such incidents take place because the goons of the ruling dispensation have a free run in Kerala. What is even surprising and shocking is the secular silence of the lobby that is very local and eloquent on the issues of women’s safety and, generally, human rights. Today they have gone completely silent, perhaps, fearing a loss in the vote bank or perhaps because the state in which this has taken place is not politically convenient for them to articulate their views on.”

The human sacrifice case of Kerala

On October 11, the Kerala police uncovered a disturbing case of human sacrifice, and the alleged practise of black magic to bring wealth and prosperity to a family. The Kochi city police apprehended three persons suspected of kidnapping and killing two women in Kochi as part of black magic rituals. The three accused persons have been identified as Mohammed Shafi (agent), Bhagaval Singh, and his wife, Laila.

According to the reports, Shafi is a resident of SRM Road, Ernakulam, while the Singh couple is a native of Thiruvalla and were residing at Elanthoor, Pathanamthitta. The couple confessed to having murdered two women as a part of a witchcraft ritual. The accused justified their actions by saying that the women were murdered for the economic prosperity of their family in the Pathanamthitta district.

Police stated that Mohammed Shafi had persuaded Bhagaval Singh and Laila that performing human sacrifices would bring the family riches and great fortune. He also lured the two victim women and took them to the accused before they were murdered.