On October 3, following the release of the trailer of the upcoming film Adipurush based on Ramayana, Kriti Sanon, who is playing the role of Mata Sita, is under fire on social media platforms for her tweet from January 2020 on JNU violence amid anti-CAA protests. At that time, in a tweet, she had condemned an “attack on JNU teachers and students”.

Kriti Sanon’s 2020 tweet is going viral on social media.

Kriti had written, “It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers are being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game! Stooping so low for political agendas! Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman?”

Earlier, in a video statement to the media, she had said, “Right now, to be very honest, whatever is happening in general, it really saddens me because there is so much violence which is not a solution to anything. I feel like we will not gain anything from violence. What I mean is [there should be] proper conversation on the topic. People need to be heard. The students were protesting, and I think silent protest is something which is our right. So, people who are protesting need to have a conversation with the government. Their point of view needs to come out. The violence part right now needs to be curbed. We all need to come together as secular India that we are. Have the conversation as adults and solve the issue.”

Netizens react to an old tweet

Twitter user Sameet Thakkar wrote, “Playing Sita Mata In Rape Accused Bushan Kumar Upcoming Movie Adipurush.”

Twitter user Avinash Choubey said, “Hey Kriti Sanon, do you think that JNU students who shouted Bharat Tere Tukde Honge were right and Narendra Modi govt was being political, and you want us to believe you are Sita in #Adipursh.”

Twitter user Hari Nandan said, “Kriti Sanon is clueless. No wonder what a pathetic picture she has chosen where they are not even aware how to do costumes, and everyone looks like a Mughal.”

The film Adipurush is scheduled for release on January 12, 2023. Actor Prabhas is playing the role of Ram, Kriti has been cast as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana in the film.