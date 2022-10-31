Morbi bridge collapse: Bajrang Dal volunteers saved lives of over 170 people amid heartbreaking scenes, read details

Sunday outing turned into a tragedy for scores of people after the cable bridge on Machhu dam collapsed claiming lives of over a hundred people. The bridge was closed for repair work earlier this year and the same was reopened to visitors last week on Gujarati new year day on 26th October. As per initial reports, the corporation has said they had not given the safety report for the bridge.

Visuals of some of the tourists jumping on the bridge moments before the cables snapped have gone viral. Experts have made educated guesses that it is likely the cables used were old and hence could not bear the weight and jumping effect of tourists. More details will be clearer once the investigative committee, set up by Gujarat Government, submits its findings.

Amid all the tragedy, scenes of humanity have emerged where Bajrang Dal volunteers rushed to rescue those who were drowning and managed to save about 170 lives. As reported by Divya Bhaskar, Chirag Parmar, a volunteer with Bajrang Dal, said that he was present there when the tragedy struck. As soon as the bridge collapsed there was chaos all over. “Some people fell into water, some were hanging on to their lives. We immediately got to rescue work and even administration came promptly for rescue operations. The most heartbreaking visuals were of women and young children drowning even as we tried to go to their rescue,” he said.

Describing the scene, he said that it was a regular Sunday evening where everyone was having a good time. Amid sounds of laughter, suddenly there were screams of terror. Before anyone can make any sense, 500 people just plunged to their deaths. Mortal remains of 141 people who drowned have been recovered while 2 are still missing. Since past 12 hours, Navy, Air Force and the Indian Army personnel have been working in rescue operations.

After the tragedy, Morbi district has been shrouded in sadness. All the lights that were put up for Diwali have been brought down. Volunteers have rushed to the site to help in rescue and relief works. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and many leaders have cancelled their programs and rushed to the site. PM Modi will be visiting Morbi tomorrow