Hindus in Pakistan being subjected to discrimination, forced conversions, rape and murder is an everyday story in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. In yet another horrific incident exposing deep-routed Hinduphobia in Pakistan, a Hindu man was stripped, brutally assaulted by a police constable, and chased to the drain well where he died.

The heart-wrenching incident took place in the Tando Mohammad Khan area of Sindh in September. A 35-year-old Hindu man named Alam Kohli was brutally thrashed by a police constable named Qadir. Kohli’s family has accused constable Qadir of throwing him into the drain well, however, the police have registered an FIR of death by suicide. Notably, the accused has not been arrested yet.

35 yrsold man, Hindu Man named Alam Kohli, was beaten up by Muslim police constable Qadir in Pakistan and later chased to the drain well from which his body was later discovered.#hindulivesmatters pic.twitter.com/EEYVaw6zdY — Bhartiya 🇮🇳 (@Kashikivasi) October 8, 2022

Alam Kohli who was a resident of Pandhi Wah had visited the civil hospital in the area where he got into a heated argument with on-duty police constable Qadir.

According to reports, the constable brutally assaulted Alam, and the act was recorded on CCTV. Alam managed to escape the hospital in an attempt to hide from the policeman. Reportedly the victim’s family has said that Alam was thrown into the well by the cop, which caused the death.

According to a report by Dawn, the victim’s family has claimed that Alam Kohli took the drastic step after he was beaten up by Qadir. Following the incident, Alam’s family blocked the Hyderabad–Sujawal road in protest and said that Alam had been visiting the hospital for two days due to a fever.

In another case of atrocities on Hindus in Pakistan, When a Hindu woman went to her Muslim landlord Mohammad Akram for pay, he stripped her, tormented her, and gang raped her. The incident happened in Pakistan’s Punjab province of Bhawalpur after the woman asked Muslim landlord Mohammad Akram for payment. Akram afterward returned to the woman’s residence and threatened her with guns. Then he kidnapped her, tortured and raped her. All she did was ask for payment of her salary, and in return, she was tied upside down with her face covered, beaten up, and gang-raped.

The victim reiterated her ordeal saying, “He kidnapped me and took me to an unknown place. Over there they stripped me naked and kept beating me.”

Despite the fact that Pakistani Hindus are subjected to such discrimination and torture, they have always been compassionate and helpful citizens. Amidst the ongoing floods in Pakistan last month, a Hindu temple, Baba Madhodas Mandir in Jalal Khan village in Balochistan opened its doors for providing food and shelter to roughly 300 flood-hit people, mostly Muslims.

Even such humane gestures fail to melt the hearts of the Hindu-hating lot in Pakistan depriving Hindus of food in a flood relief camp in Mirpur Mathelo, Sindh. The local flood relief camp had refused to even accept them as flood victims and expelled them from the relief camps.

#Hindu Bhagri community in Mirpur Mathelo, #Sindh province alleged that the local administration expelled them from the flood relief camp and told them that they were not flood victims. pic.twitter.com/degzAs4iMa — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) September 7, 2022

Nasrallah Gaddani, a local journalist who covered the plight of Pakistani Hindus in Sindh province was arrested in Ghotki.

It should be noted that a large section of the Hindu population in Pakistan’s Sindh region is among the country’s poorest. They face human rights violations in cases regarding land grabbing, abduction, and conversion. Fewer job opportunities are available to them, and many of them continue to work as bonded labourers for Muslim landlords. Hindus are frequently exploited as well, but they are afraid to report it to the authorities, and even if they do, the police do not take any strict actions.