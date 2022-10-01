Saturday, October 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPakistan's largest multinational bank, HBL, under the scanner of US agencies for 'abetting Al...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan’s largest multinational bank, HBL, under the scanner of US agencies for ‘abetting Al Qaeda’

According to the local report, Judge Lorna G Schofield stated that Habib Bank Limited (HBL) needed to face liability under the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act as a party that 'aids and abets, by knowingly providing substantial assistance, or conspires with the person who committed such an act of international terrorism'.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan’s largest multinational bank, HBL faces liability for knowingly aiding, abetting Al Qaeda
Image used for representational purpose (Source- Zee News, ANI)
4

On Thursday, Pakistan’s largest bank, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), faced secondary liabilities in a terror funding case in the United States in which the complainants alleged that it helped and encouraged Al Qaeda terrorism and participated in a conspiracy to carry out attacks that killed or injured around 370 people.

According to the local report, Judge Lorna G Schofield stated that the bank needed to face liability under the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act as a party that ‘aids and abets, by knowingly providing substantial assistance, or conspires with the person who committed such an act of international terrorism’.

The judge stated that the complainants in three unified cases adequately alleged that the attacks were scheduled or approved by a Foreign Terrorist Organization such as Al Qaeda or syndicates Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Afghan Taliban, including the Haqqani Network, and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

“The complaints also show that the bank knowingly and substantially helped al-Qaeda and its proxies evade sanctions and engage in terrorist acts, which satisfies the knowing assistance requirement”, the Judge stated adding that the bank placed terrorists or those linked to terrorists on a ‘good guy list’ of people ostensibly pre-cleared for reduced scrutiny of their transactions.

Judge Schofield further ruled that the claims were adequate to establish that HBL participated in a conspiracy to perpetrate the assaults. She denied the plaintiffs’ allegations of the principal involvement, however, because none of the claimed financial services supplied by HBL was acts of international terrorism. 

The HBL issuing the statement in the matter, however, said the charges against it were baseless, adding that the bank was fiercely disputing them. “The public record is clear that HBL is unwavering in its commitment to combating the financing of terrorism, and as has been well documented its extensive global implementation of anti-money laundering compliance controls has been highly successful and lauded by regulators around the world”, the statement read.

HBL stated in its statement added that its motion was successful in two ways- the court rejected the major responsibility claim and significantly restricted the case. “The court also stated secondary liabilities will be evaluated following due legal proceedings and no judgment was passed by the court on this matter”, HBL added.

The news comes as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has increased pressure on Islamabad to take action against terror funding flowing from its territory. The Paris-based watchdog has also suggested that Pakistan might be removed from the grey list if it works effectively against terror organizations.

However, this is not the first time that the bank has come under the lens of transactions relating to terror funding. Earlier in 2017, the bank had been fined $225 million for various violations of New York’s regulatory provisions. In addition, the bank agreed to surrender its license to operate a branch in New York and wind down its activities there. The branch had been operational since 1978.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,351FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com