On October 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the newly-elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak. In his message, he called PM Sunak an example of ‘living bridge’, that the UK Indians are.

He wrote, “Warmest congratulations Rishi Sunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”

The ‘Living Bridges’ of Meghalaya – the bridges that get stronger with time

Meghalaya has a vast and healthy ecosystem that contains dense forests. The Khasi tribe, which lives in and around those forests in the eastern parts of Meghalaya, are believed to be the creators of the living bridges or the living root bridges. The Khasi tribe is well known for its ability to nurture the ecosystem and self-sufficiency.

Living root bridges are one of many extraordinary legacies of Khasi. These bridges are pedestrian bridges made out of the roots of living trees, thus the name. These are used mainly for crossing rivers. These bridges form an essential connection between remote places and help the tribe members source raw materials like wood and water for sustainable survival in the dense forest.

#Meghalaya’s Living Root Bridges (jing kieng jri) are a well-thought work by Khasi community long before the availability of modern materials. The bridge has establlished the connectivity within villages and enhanced tourism. pic.twitter.com/ejneDSdrNp — MDoNER India (@MDoNER_India) February 19, 2021

This year, the living root bridges of Meghalaya were included in the preliminary list for UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

The process of creating Living Root Bridges

The living root bridges are the symbol of the relationship of the Khasi tribe with the forests. The entire structure of these bridges is made from tree branches, trunks and roots. The formation of the bridge begins with placing young pliable aerial roots of Ficus Elastica trees in hollowed-out trunks of the Areca Catechu tree, which is a type of palm tree.

The trunks provide essential nutrition and protection from the weather to the young roots. These trunks also provide a guidance system to the roots. Initially, a bamboo framework is placed alongside the entire structure to provide it basic support. Gradually more roots are included in the structure in different geometric shapes, such as stairs, handrails etc. Over time, as the aerial roots increase in strength and thickness, the trunks are no longer required.

With time, the tribe members add dead load to the bridge in the form of stones, timber planks, leaves, and soil. It helps not only to plug the gaps between the roots but also becomes a way to weight test the living root structure. With time, the humid climate in Meghalaya and the pedestrian movement along the bridge compact the soil and dead load.

It takes around 15 to 30 years for the roots to become strong enough that it no longer requires the bamboo framework to support the substantial weight. The bridges made out of concrete get weaker with time and use. On the other hand, these living root bridges get stronger and more resistant with time and use. The average span of these bridges varies from 15 feet to 250 feet. These bridges last for several centuries.

PM Modi used the term to describe the flourishing Indian diaspora

For hundreds of years, Indians have traveled to various parts of the world and have created thriving communities in several countries. Sunak’s parents were born in Kenya and Tanzania respectively. By mentioning ‘living bridges’, PM Modi meant that the descendants of Indians are the living, breathing, and flourishing representatives of India’s timeless culture and energy.