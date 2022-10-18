Kerala Lokayukta, the state’s anti-corruption authority, has ordered an investigation against former health minister KK Shailaja and a few others in connection with alleged corruption in the acquisition of PPE kits and other medical equipment during the first wave of Covid-19 infections in India. The CPI(M) leader has been summoned by the agency on December 8.

The revelations came after Congress leader Veena S Nair filed a lawsuit alleging that kickbacks were received in the purchases made in the year 2020.

According to the lawsuit, PPE kits were purchased for Rs 1,550 each unit, which they claimed was substantially higher than the open market price at the time. The Congress has also accused corruption in the purchase of other medical equipment, such as gloves, thermometers, and oxygen metres, in addition to PPE kits.

KK Shailaja, the health minister at the time, justified the move by claiming that PPE kits were purchased at higher prices during the early days of the pandemic due to unavailability and that it was done with the agreement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

It may be recalled that in April this year, in response to an RTI application, it was also learnt that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Finance Minister of the state TM Thomas Isaac were not only aware but had also sanctioned the purchase of PPE kits at an increased rate during the first phase of the Covid pandemic.

KK Shailaja who was the health minister when Kerala was among the worst-hit states by Covid-19, was facing corruption allegations by the opposition for inflated expenditure during the purchase of PPE kits. Shailaja Teacher, who got several awards from Indian media for delivering the highest Covid cases in India, was dropped as a minister in the new cabinet of the Left government in Kerala after their re-election in 2021.

In a clarification, KK Shailaja justified the purchase of PPE kits at higher prices stating that the order was to be procured swiftly considering its size.

“We purchased PPE kits wherever they were available at higher prices. After some time, when the production picked up, including in foreign countries, the supply improved and the prices decreased. Then we were able to buy PPE kits, which we had earlier bought at Rs 1500/unit, at Rs 500,” she added while clarifying her stance in December 2021.