On Sunday (October 30), Congress scion Rahul Gandhi was seen running alongside his supporters during the Telanaga leg of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

In a tweet, NDTV wrote, “Watch! Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s early morning run during #BharatJodoYatra in Telangana.” Amidst loud cheers from his party workers, the 52-year-old was seen sprinting on the road while his security personnel tried to catch up with him.

The Congress scion has been on his luxurious ‘Padyatra’ in Telangana for the past 5 days. He is likely to address a meeting at Solipur junction at Shadnagar today. Rahul Gandhi’s theatrics to stay under the spotlight did not miss the common eye, who took to Twitter to troll him mercilessly.

After NDTV published the said video on social media, netizens were quick to call out his early morning political posturing. “Ye kaunsa maal phoonk raha hai savere severe (What are you smoking early morning)?” asked one Aditya Narayan Naik.

“Incidentally, one reporter asked him about his strategy for upcoming Gujarat & HP elections just before this video,” wrote Paras Jain.

“Same speed he ran from Amethi to Wayanad,” another user reminded the Congress scion of his 2019 loss to Smriti Irani.

“Kidhar bagh raheho Rahul Baba piche Modiji hy kya! (Where are you running? Is PM Modi after you?)” asked another Twitter user.

“And he thinks by this he will become the next pm,” one Twitter user chose to rub salt on the wounds of the Congress party.

To troll Rahul Gandhi, one user shared an image of PM Narendra Modi with the caption ‘Oh my God.’

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Congress party is fighting for its survival. Having steadily lost relevance among the electorates under the leadership of the Gandhi family, the grand old party is making a last-ditch effort to turn its political fortunes. So much that after 20 years, the party had elections for post of party president where a Gandhi family loyalist, Mallikarjun Kharge, was ‘elected’ with overwhelming majority after the Gandhis backed him.

Dubbed as ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Congress kickstarted its 3,570-km march from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 this year. The march will last over 5 months and will cover 12 States before terminating at Srinagar.

Rahul Gandhi and 118 other Congress leaders are walkingwalk 22-23 km daily in two batches, one from 7 am – 10:30 am and again from 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm. The party is hoping to mobilise the masses during its evening sessions.