A shocking incident of a Maulvi attempting to rape a minor has emerged. A Maulvi forcibly took a 17-year-old girl into a mosque in the Halaina Police Station region of Rajasthan’s Bharatpur and attempted to rape her on Thursday. The victim’s cries for help, however, were heard by locals, who, along with the victim’s family members, dragged the Maulvi outside the mosque and brutally assaulted him. Police have registered a case under POCSO Act and the accused Maulvi has been arrested.

SHO Vijay Singh Chonkar informed that the 17-year-old girl in her complaint said that she went to fill out a scholarship form at around 11:30 am on Thursday when the accused Maulvi who has been identified as Rashid, asked the girl for her mobile and after the girl gave her mobile to Rashid he started walking towards the mosque, the girl also followed him, soon after reaching near the mosque the accused Maulavi dragged the girl inside the mosque and started touching her inappropriately. However, the family members of the girl were informed by locals about the Maulvi dragging her inside the mosque. After thrashing the Maulvi, the locals handed him over to the police.

The SHO also told that the victim knew the accused Maulvi Rashid. The mosque where the accused Maulvi used to reside for over 10 years is near the victim’s residence. Police are questioning the accused and necessary action will be taken.

Unnao: Maulvi attempts to rape a 5-year-old minor in madarsa, arrested

A similar case where a Maulvi attempted to rape a minor was reported in Unnao. A Maulvi attempted to rape a five-year-old girl studying in a Madarsa in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. The Ganga Ghat police registered a case under serious sections on the complaint of the victim’s family members and arrested the accused Maulavi Abdul Rahim. The incident took place in the district’s Shukla Ganj area.

Maulvi Abdul Rahim from Baaghraasi, Darbhanga, Bihar, teaches in a madrasa named Jamia Rahmat near the Ganga Ghat police station. This madrasa was where the 5-year-old girl used to study, as per reports. The Maulvi lured the girl into seeing a pond. The Maulvi allegedly molested and attempted to rape the minor. When she returned home, she was in tears and told her family about her ordeal. Family members filed a complaint at the Ganga Ghat police station.

Another such incident was recently reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. A Maulana molested a 12-year-old girl at a Madarsa in Madhya Pradesh. The 52-year-old cleric has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act after the incident came to light. The maulana’s family members also have been booked for assaulting the relatives of the victim girl. The police registered a case against the 52-year-old Maulana of the Madarsa under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (assaulting or using criminal force on any woman) and the relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.