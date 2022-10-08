RRR heading to the Oscars? Variety 'shortlists' Naatu Naatu among its favourites to win Best Song Oscar

Even though the blockbuster RRR was not picked as India’s official Oscar entry for 2023, the makers of the hit RRR are promoting it in 14 categories as part of the “For your consideration (FYC)” campaign. Last Friday at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, RRR’s Oscar campaign was properly unveiled. Variety has shortlisted the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ as a probable nominee for the Best Original Song Oscar.

Among the many categories in which RRR has been submitted are Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, and VFX, to mention a few. Best Supporting Actress nominee Alia Bhatt and Best Supporting Actor nominee Ajay Devgn will also compete. The Best Original Song nominee is “Naatu Naatu.”

#RRRMovie is being campaigned in the best original song category for “Naatu Naatu” as well as in the best supporting actress category for @aliaa08. https://t.co/N6zwWvqGGA pic.twitter.com/Fd0lgXasUr — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 5, 2022

On October 6, the creators announced the news to the RRR fanbase through Twitter with an emotional statement. The note reads, “We applied to The Academy of Oscars consideration in the general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here is to continue to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide.”

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is a fictitious narrative based on the lives of two Telugu liberation warriors, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The epic drama has been well appreciated in India and worldwide, notably in the United States, where renowned performers and directors have flocked to local theatres to enjoy it. The film is now receiving a great deal of attention in Japan. The film is regarded as one of the most successful of the decade. The box office gross for the epic action drama is estimated to be around Rs 1150 crore.

The film RRR, which was released in theatres in March 2022, became one of the biggest successes in Indian cinema history. However, it was not without criticism from the Indian left, who accused the film of promoting “Hindutva.” The film’s Hindu iconography and imagery infuriated Indian liberals, as did the major characters’ names, Ram and Sita. Despite the fact that the names were chosen after a historical occurrence in which Rama Raju fell in love with a girl named Sita, finally adding her name to his name after her tragic death.