On Saturday (October 29) night, 151 people were killed in one of the deadliest stampede in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

As per reports, about 1,00,000 had gathered to celebrate the festival of Halloween in the narrow streets of Itaewon district. As the crowd surged, the trapped victims, who were pushed against each other, began to collapse.

Multiple videos have now surfaced on social media which showed bystanders providing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to the victims. About 150 people are believed to have been injured.

While speaking about the incident, Seoul Police (Division Commander) Kim Geun-jin said, “Our forensic teams are focused on identifying victims and collecting evidence from the site.”

In the absence of effective crowd management, combined with poor planning of the publicised event, the movement of emergency vehicles were also restricted.

In a video shared by journalist Andy Ngo, bystanders and emergency service providers were seen trying to save unconscious people, lying on roads. Dead bodies of victims were seen placed side-by-side on the edge of the road.

Reportedly, the Halloween festival was the first major public gathering in recent months where Covid-19 restrictions were eased by the South Korean government. Halloween remains a major attraction for young adults, despite not being a traditional Korean festival.

A national mourning was declared on Sunday (October 30) by President Yoon Suk Yeol and ordered Siuth Korean flags to be raised at half mast in public offices and government buildings.

While calling for a probe into the deadly incident, Yoon said, “This is really devastating. The tragedy and disaster that need not have happened took place in the heart of Seoul amid Halloween. I feel heavy hearted and cannot contain my sadness as a president responsible for the people’s lives and safety.”

In a statement, US President Joe Biden said, “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones in Seoul. We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured.”

“The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time,” he further added.

India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) also expressed condolences to the bereaved families in Seoul.

“Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives due to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones. We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time,” he said in a tweet.

