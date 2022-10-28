Tibetan people have started protesting against the harsh Covid lockdowns enforced by the Chinese government. In a recent incident in the Tibetan capital of Lhasa on 26 October, angry Tibetans took to the streets against the forced lockdowns imposed upon them by the Chinese regime for over two months.

As per a report by Radio Free Asia, the October 26 protests were the first major protest in Lhasa since the 2008 Tibetan uprising. RFA also shared a video showing dozens of protestors on the streets of Lhasa. In the video, dozens of Tibetans seen resisting the work of Chinese Covid enforcement officials clad in white protective suits. In a later video, the locals are seen angrily resisting them and blocking the streets.

RFA reported citing locals that they warned the Chinese officials that if the harsh Covid restrictions are not lifted, they would start setting things on fire. The standoff reportedly occurred in the Chakrong area, in Lhasa’s Chengguan district and in the Payi area too. The Tibetans have stated that the conflict between the civilians and Chinese officials may turn violent.

As per reports, Lhasa has been under lockdown since August after some Covid cases were reported. Under China’s strict zero-Covid policy, dozens of cities have been placed under lockdown. Lhasa residents have stated that the Chinese regime’s lockdown order cam abruptly and has caused food shortages, and has even left some Covid positive people incapable of seeing proper treatment.

There were also reports of Tibetans jumping from buildings, possibly to escape quarantine.

Tibet was forcefully occupied by China over 70 years ag. In 1959, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, along with his thousands of supporters had come to India, fleeing from the Chinese government threat of persecution. China has been working since then restrict cultural and religious expression of any kind by the Tibetan people.

RFA has stated that the strict Covid restrictions and food shortages are not restricted to Tibet alone. As per its report, at least 22 people have died due to lack of food and medical care in the Uyghur majority Xinjiang region. Any social media post made to highlight the suffering of the people is deleted by the censors deployed by the Chinese government.

In September, the Central Tibetan Administration, the Tibetan Govt in exile operating from Dharmashala, India shared a statement saying that the Chinese authorities are holding Tibetans in quarantine camps without adequate food, water, or medical care. Camp managers have routinely placed infected persons with others still uninfected, resulting in a further spread of the virus, it had added.

China’s Mismanaged Zero-Covid Policy Endangers Tibetan Lives in Tibet: Kashag's Press Statement https://t.co/5xIKzEt207 — Tibet.net (@NetTibet) September 26, 2022

Migrant Han Chinese workers pleading with authorities to be allowed to go home

RFA also reported that many of the workers in Lhasa are migrant workers seeking employment in Lhasa. Since the strict Covid lockdown has made it difficult to earn a livelihood, they have been pleading with the Chinese authorities to be allowed to return to their hometowns. Most of these migrant workers have been staying in Lhasa under a permit and work as daily wage labourers. Due to the lockdown that has been in place for nearly 3 months, they are unable to sustain and want to return home.

In another video shared by RFA, one of the Chinese officers is seen trying to explain to the workers that their concerns have been forwarded to senior authorities and they should stop creating a roadblock.

Some experts have stated that the Chinese authorities have not yet resorted to violence to crack down on anti-Covid protests because it involves not just Tibetans, but Han Chinese migrant workers too. The Lhasa Public Security Bureau, when contacted b RFA, denied the occurrence of any protests, and insisted that everything has been peaceful and orderly. They also added that no arrests have been made.