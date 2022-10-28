On Thursday 27th October 2022, Rishi Sunak conversed with PM Modi for the first time after assuming the charge as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. They both agreed that it was crucial to quickly conclude a thorough and fair free trade agreement between the two countries.

Due to a lack of consensus and the change in UK political leadership, India and the UK failed to sign the FTA by the deadline of Diwali. But as the two leaders have discussed this over the call, it is expected to come to a close soon.

After this conversation, PM Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations and noted they would work together to strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA.

Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2022

Rishi Sunak also took it to Twitter to inform about the development, thanking PM Modi and expressing excitement about what the two democracies can achieve as they deepen their security, defense, and economic partnership.

Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your kind words as I get started in my new role.



The UK and India share so much. I’m excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead. pic.twitter.com/Ly60ezbDPg — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 27, 2022

Sunak supported the FTA when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer because he saw huge prospects for both nations in the fintech and insurance industries. The Prime Ministers spoke on the phone the day before James Cleverly, the British Foreign Secretary, visited India.

On Friday, Cleverly paid respects to victims who perished in the 2008 terrorist attack at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. He will go to New Delhi on Saturday to give a speech at the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee’s Special Meeting. In order to combat global terror recruitment drives and live streaming of attacks, he will urge nations to band together.

He will also meet with S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, to discuss the latest developments towards the 2030 Roadmap, the historic agreement to increase cooperation between the UK and India over the following ten years through a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office said, “Since it was launched last year, huge progress has been made, including the start of ambitious free trade negotiations, the expansion of our defense and security partnership, including through a visit to India last year by HMS Queen Elizabeth and the Carrier Strike Group (CSG), and joint exercises to enhance cyber security collaboration.”

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, “Our relationship with India is hugely important to me; as the world’s largest democracy, India is a natural partner for the UK in the Indo-Pacific. It is an economic and tech powerhouse. Our deeper ties will boost both our economies and help to tackle global security challenges. I look forward to working even more closely with India when it takes up the G20 Presidency in December.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Sunak and expressed his willingness to collaborate with him closely on international issues and put the Roadmap 2030 for bilateral relations into implementation.