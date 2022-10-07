A minor gang-rape victim has committed suicide by hanging herself in Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. The victim’s family has alleged that the girl took the extreme step after Ambedkar Nagar police refused to take action against the accused in the case. It has also come to light that Arshad, an accused in the case, was having an affair with the victim’s aunt Meera.

The victim was a student in the eighth standard. The accused Arshad kidnapped her on 16th September 2022 and raped her for two days. The family has alleged that their daughter committed suicide because police refused to file a case against the accused. The girl committed suicide on 4th October 2022. The incident took place in a village under the Malipur police station area of Ambedkar Nagar.

A Class 8 schoolgirl, Hindu, was kidnapped-raped by Arshad in Ambedkar Nagar, UP. Police insulted her and did not take her case seriously. Girl committed suicide yesterday. Turns out Arshad was already in an affair with her aunt Meera. Everyday reality of ‘Hindu-fascist’ India pic.twitter.com/Vmu1BfBc4r — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) October 7, 2022

The accused Arshad was already having an affair with the victim’s aunt Meera when he allegedly kidnapped the minor girl along with others and gang-raped her. Social media users have highlighted communal motivation in the crime, citing the Islamist belief of raping the infidels to attain Jannat. Incidents in the recent past have been a testimony to this.

There are gender crimes and then there are gender crimes with communal motivations where rapists execute the act to “get Jannat”. Imagine how much girls are at risk from such zombies pic.twitter.com/x7lib0eTQA — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) October 7, 2022

According to reports, the 15-year-old student was kidnapped on September 16, 2022. The family members had lodged a case of kidnapping at the police station. On September 18, the victim reached her home and told the family that she was gang-raped at a hotel in Lucknow. After this, the family members reached the police station with the victim and they filed a case of gang rape. But according to the family, the police started pressuring them to suppress the case.

The victim was in shock since she returned home. The victim had told the police, “On September 16, I was coming back home from school. But about 1 km away from home, I saw a woman from the village and a man named Arshad. Then some masked men got down from a car on the spot and forced me into the car. The woman and Arshad were also at the spot at the time of the incident.”

The victim further said, “After this, these people took me to a hotel in Lucknow and raped me there. They were telling me that if I make noise, they will kill me there. I was locked up in a room for two days. For two days, I was confined to that room without food or water. On September 18, I somehow ran home from Lucknow after getting a chance. When I reached home, I gave all the information to the family members.”

The victim’s parents had gone to Durga Puja when the minor committed suicide by hanging herself on the night of October 4, 2022. Tension prevailed in the village after the minor’s suicide. The family says that their daughter has lost her life due to the negligence of the police and that the administration should take action against the accused negligent policemen and arrest the accused as soon as possible.

The victim’s father said that his daughter was in shock after this incident, due to which she ended her life. He said, “The police and administration did not pay attention to the case. The girl had stated that she would end her life if the case was not taken seriously.” In this case, SP Ajit Kumar Sinha has transferred the SO to police lines and suspended the sub-inspector.

It is notable that, the case went viral after the victim committed suicide. While the locals were enraged by the incident, questions are now being raised about the police. In defence, the police have said that they had sent the victim for medical examination after receiving the complaint. A case was also registered against 2 people on the complaint of the family. The whole matter is now being investigated.

Ambedkar Nagar Superintendent of Police Ajit Kumar Sinha said, “On September 16, we received a complaint by the victim’s family and registered a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) and 364 of the Indian Penal Code. After the victim returned home, her medical examination was conducted and her statement was recorded under section 164. In her statement, she said that two unidentified people raped her. Then the sections of gangrape and those of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR.”